Buccaneers vs Seahawks Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Week 5 - Oct 5

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season and looking to bounce back today against the Seattle Seahawks (3-1). It won’t be easy, as the Seahawks (-3.5) are on a three-game winning streak.

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Buccaneers vs Seahawks Predictions - 4:05pm EDT - 10/5

Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD Scorer @ +130 with BetMGM

Sam Darnold 250+ Passing Yards @ +105 with BetMGM

Over 44.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Odds

Spread: Seahawks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (+150), Seahawks (-185)

Total: O/U 44.5 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Predictions

Egbuka Excelling - Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD Scorer (+130)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka just won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month award. The first rounder out of Ohio State has been Baker Mayfield’s favorite target through four games of the season. Egbuka has managed 282 receiving yards and 4 TDs so far.

He has also scored touchdowns in three of four games to kick off his NFL career, and he’s been targeted progressively more with each passing game. With Bucs receiver Mike Evans injured, Egbuka may have to shoulder even more of the load.

The precocious rookie has proved up to the task so far, as he caught four passes for 101 yards and a score in Evans’ first game out. Bet on Egbuka to score today, at +130 odds.

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Predictions 1: Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD Scorer @ +130 with BetMGM

Darnold to Disrupt Bucs’ Defense - Sam Darnold 250+ Passing Yards (+105)

The Buccaneers have been one of the best teams in the NFL against the run this season. Tampa has only given up 3.3 yards per rushing attempt, which is joint-second place in the league. That means Sam Darnold and the Seahawks may have to rely heavily on their passing attack today.

Darnold has looked up to snuff this season, with 905 yards, five TDs, two interceptions, and a 70 percent completion percentage to boot. With 242 passing yards a couple of Thursdays ago, he just missed hitting 250 in the 23-20 win over the Cardinals.

He’s formed a great connection with big play threat Jaxon Smith-Ngijba, who has averaged just over 100 receiving yards per game. With a few Bucs defenders on the injury report, like S Tykee Smith and CBs Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison, Darnold could be in line for a big day.

Back Darnold to reach 250 passing yards, at +105 odds.

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Predictions 2: Sam Darnold 250+ Passing Yards @ +105 with BetMGM

Lighting Up Lumen Field - Over 44.5 Points (-110)

The Seahawks gave up 20 points to the Cardinals on Week 4 Thursday Night Football, their highest opponent total of the season. Granted, all four teams they’ve played so far rank in the bottom half of the league in points per game.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have scored 24.3 points per game and put up 25 on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. So, this is the best offense the Seahawks are facing to this point.

All the while, the Seahawks are sixth in the NFL, with 27.8 points per game up to this point. In their last home game, Seattle torched the Saints for 44 points, and both teams should be able to reach 20+ points here with little issue.

Take over 44.5 points.

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Predictions 3: Over 44.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Start Time