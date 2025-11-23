Buccaneers vs Rams Predictions, Picks & Odds - Sunday Night Football Nov 23rd

On Sunday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) will go for their sixth straight win when they host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They could very well get it, but the Buccaneers, who have lost two straight, won’t go down without a fight.

Buccaneers vs Rams Predictions - 8:20pm EST - 11/23

Buccaneers vs Rams Odds

Spread: Rams -6.5 (-115)

Rams -6.5 (-115) Moneyline: Buccaneers (+265), Rams (-330)

Buccaneers (+265), Rams (-330) Total: O/U 49.5 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Rams Picks

Tucker Taking Advantage of Bucs’ Injury Situation - Sean Tucker Anytime TD Scorer (+200)

With Bucky Irving out again and Rachaad White somewhat ineffective, Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker had his breakout game in Week 11. In the 44-32 loss to the Bills, Tucker picked up 106 rushing yards on 19 carries and three total touchdowns.

Irving is set to miss his seventh game of the season tonight, which means Tucker should again get the lion’s share of the Bucs’ carries. In Week 10, Tucker became the only player to rush for more than 50 yards against the Patriots this season.

He’s scored in three of his four games with more than five carries, so +200 odds here are excellent. Bet on Tucker to score again today and continue his breakout campaign..

Buccaneers vs Rams Prediction 1: Sean Tucker Anytime TD Scorer @ +200 with bet365

Stafford Showing Out - Matthew Stafford Over 256.5 Passing Yards (-110)

It’s no secret that the Buccaneers have struggled to defend the pass this season. Bills QB Josh Allen dismantled the Bucs in Week 11, with 317 passing yards and three scores. The week before, the Patriots’ Drake Maye threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Even the lowly New Orleans Saints managed 264 passing yards against the Bucs in Week 8. Entering this game, Rams QB and MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford’s O/U passing yard total is 256.5. Stafford has thrown for 280+ yards in two of his last three games.

He also hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 3 and is facing a defense that has given up the third-most completions of 20 yards or more in the NFL. Stafford likely goes over 256.5 passing yards today, and I’d bet on him to do so.

Buccaneers vs Rams Prediction 2: Matthew Stafford Over 256.5 Passing Yards @ -110 with bet365

Bucs to Battle it Out - Buccaneers +6.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay may be missing RB Bucky Irving again, but WR Chris Godwin should be able to play, giving QB Baker Mayfield another weapon to throw to. Mayfield and star wideout Emeka Egbuka were limited at Wednesday’s practice due to an illness, but should be good to go tonight.

While the Rams are on a five-game winning streak, the Seahawks missed a field goal as time expired in LA’s 21-19 Week 11 win that was far from impressive. The Seahawks picked up 414 total yards in that game, and Mayfield & Co. should have some success today.

The Rams should pull off the win, but don’t necessarily expect it to be pretty. Tampa has gone on the road this season and beaten the Texans, Seahawks, and Saints. Despite back-to-back losses, they’re still a good team and won’t go down without a fight.

Take the points on the Buccaneers here.

Buccaneers vs Rams Prediction 3: Buccaneers +6.5 @ -110 with bet365

Buccaneers vs Rams Start Time

Start Time: 8:20pm EST

8:20pm EST Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Address: 1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood, CA 90301

1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood, CA 90301 TV & Streaming: NBC, Peacock, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

