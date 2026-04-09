Buccaneers vs Lions Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Monday Night Football - 10/20

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be getting back WRs Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions (-285). Bucs +6 could be a popular pick given their recent success.

Buccaneers vs Lions Predictions - 7:00pm EDT - 10/20

Amon-Ra St. Brown 100+ Receiving Yards @ +175 with BetMGM

Over 52.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Buccaneers +6 @ -110 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Buccaneers vs Lions Odds

Spread: Lions -6 (-110)

Lions -6 (-110) Moneyline: Buccaneers (+230), Lions (-285)

Buccaneers (+230), Lions (-285) Total: O/U 52.5 -110

Buccaneers vs Lions Picks

Stuffing the Stat Sheet - Amon-Ra St. Brown 100+ Receiving Yards (+175)

Star Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was unusually quiet in their 30-17 loss against the Chiefs during Week 6 Sunday Night Football. St. Brown caught nine passes for just 45 yards and has now gone two games without a touchdown.

Still, the former USC wideout has two games with 100+ receiving yards this season, and Tampa Bay’s secondary is relatively weak. The Buccaneers have allowed 20 passing plays of 20+ yards in 2025 and are giving up over 230 passing yards per game.

With how strong the Bucs are against the run, I expect the Lions to air it out today and St. Brown to be the biggest beneficiary. Bet on St. Brown to record his third game of the season with 100+ receiving yards, at +175 odds.

Buccaneers vs Lions Prediction 1: Amon-Ra St. Brown 100+ Receiving Yards @ +175 with BetMGM

Ford Field Frenzy - Over 52.5 Points (-110)

In two games at Ford Field this season, the Detroit Lions are averaging 43 points per game. Dan Campbell’s Lions usually bounce back very well from losses, as they haven’t lost two games in a row since October 2022.

Since then, they’ve averaged 33.8 points per game in games immediately following losses. Detroit QB Jared Goff, who leads the NFL in touchdown passes heading into Week 7, should find some success against a weak Tampa Bay secondary.

Meanwhile, the total has gone over in each of the Bucs’ last four games. During that time, Tampa has averaged over 30 points per game. QB Baker Mayfield has played like an MVP candidate regardless of which of his receivers are missing.

Both teams rank in the top ten for fewest opponent yards per rush attempt. Detroit loves to run the football, but if they’re not finding success against a stout Bucs defensive line, expect both teams to air it out. In any case, I’d go with over 52.5 points on MNF.

Buccaneers vs Lions Prediction 2: Over 52.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Back the Bucs ATS - Buccaneers +6 (-110)

Earlier last week, it looked like Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka would miss this game. Now, Tampa has released positive updates about both of them, which should give Baker Mayfield two more weapons to throw to tonight.

The Bucs have also been one of the NFL’s best teams through six weeks, compiling a 5-1 record, even if all but one of their wins have come by a field goal margin or less. Last season, the Bucs went on the road to Ford Field and managed to pick up a win.

It’s exceedingly rare that the Lions lose two games in a row, but the Buccaneers can certainly keep this Monday Night Football game close. Take the Bucs +6 as Mayfield should be able to keep the visitors within striking distance.

Tampa has won its last two games against the spread and is 4-2 ATS this season.

Buccaneers vs Lions Prediction 3: Buccaneers +6 @ -110 with BetMGM

Buccaneers vs Lions Start Time

Start Time: 7:00pm EDT

7:00pm EDT Location: Ford Field

Ford Field Address: 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226 TV & Streaming: ABC, ESPN, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

Tonight on Monday Night Football, the Detroit Lions (4-2) will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1), who are going for their second three-game winning streak of the season.