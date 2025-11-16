Buccaneers vs Bills Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Week 11 Nov 16th

The Buffalo Bills (-5.5) fell by 17 points to the 3-7 Miami Dolphins last Sunday and will look to pick up the pieces against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also lost in Week 10. A dominant Bills’ pass defense will try to shut down Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (O/U 239.5 passing yards).

Buccaneers vs Bills Predictions - 1:00pm EST - 11/16

Rachaad White Anytime TD Scorer @ +130

Baker Mayfield Under 239.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Bills -5.5 @ -110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Buccaneers vs Bills Odds

Spread: Bills -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (+200), Bills (-250)

Total: O/U 48 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Bills Picks

Reset for Rachaad - Rachaad White Anytime TD Scorer (+130)

Before Week 10, Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane had only had one 100-yard rushing game and had scored rushing touchdowns in just two games. Then, he picked up 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against a horrid Bills run defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running back Rachaad White has struggled lately and hasn’t had a game with four yards or more per rushing attempt since Week 2. The Bills rank 31st in opponent yards per rushing attempt this season, so don’t be surprised if White finds some success today.

Fellow Bucs RB Bucky Irving returned to practice during the week, but is still listed as doubtful. White hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown for over a month, but there’s a good chance that changes tonight, as the Bills give up 1.6 rushing touchdowns per game.

Bet on White to score today, at +130 odds.

Buccaneers vs Bills Prediction 1: Rachaad White Anytime TD Scorer @ +130

Bills to Bully Baker - Baker Mayfield Under 239.5 Passing Yards (-115)

While the Bills are god awful at stopping the run, it’s quite the opposite when it comes to defending the pass. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged just 170.2 passing yards per game against the Bills.

Even though Miami dominated Buffalo in Week 10, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still only mustered 173 passing yards to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Notably, Baker Mayfield has only gone over 230 passing yards once in five road games this season.

Mayfield has been one of the best QBs in the league this season, but Tampa will want to call more running plays, given Buffalo’s seeming inability to defend them. Take Mayfield under 239.5 passing yards (-115) here.

Buccaneers vs Bills Prediction 2: Baker Mayfield Under 239.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Bucs May Not Effectively Exploit Bills - Bills -5.5 (-110)

The biggest reasons the Buffalo Bills were able to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 in Week 9 were a huge performance from QB Josh Allen and that the Chiefs couldn’t effectively exploit the Bills’ weaknesses against the run. I fear Tampa may have similar issues tonight.

Sure, Bucs RB Rachaad White may have a better game than normal, but this is still a Bucs run offense that has averaged just four yards per carry this season. They depend heavily on the passing game, and the Bills should be able to shut that down, even if WR Chris Godwin returns.

Buffalo held Patrick Mahomes to a 44.1 percent completion percentage in Week 9, and the Bucs are a similar, albeit worse, team than Kansas City on offense. The Bills should bounce back here and comfortably hand the Bucs back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Lay the points on the Bills (-5.5).

Buccaneers vs Bills Prediction 3: Bills -5.5 @ -110

Buccaneers vs Bills Start Time

Start Time: 1:00pm EST

1:00pm EST Location: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Address: 1 Bills Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127

1 Bills Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+, Fubo

After a shockingly bad performance in Miami, the Buffalo Bills (6-3) will look to bounce back and doom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) to back-to-back losses for the first time in the 2025 NFL season. That could be complicated if Tampa has a big day on the ground, though.