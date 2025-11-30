Broncos vs Commanders Predictions, Picks and Odds - Sunday Night Football Nov 30th

After suffering a gruesome elbow dislocation on November 2nd, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is unlikely to play tonight against the Denver Broncos (-5.5) on Sunday Night Football. That gives the Broncos a clearer path to picking up their ninth straight win.

Broncos vs Commanders Predictions - 8:20pm EST - 11/30

RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer @ +115

Under 43.5 Points @ -110

Broncos -5.5 @ -115

Broncos vs Commanders Odds

Broncos vs Commanders Picks

Heavenly Matchup for Harvey - RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer (+115)

Broncos running back RJ Harvey played 38 snaps compared to eight for RB2 Jaleel McLaughlin in the 22-19 Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Harvey only managed 30 yards on 11 carries, but he’s Denver’s top choice at RB with J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve.

Harvey’s versatility makes him a threat to score a touchdown every game. He should be in line for double-digit carries tonight on Sunday Night Football against a defense that allows 4.7 yards per rush attempt. Harvey also has 10 receptions in his last three games.

He has failed to score in his last two games, but the Broncos also played against much tougher defenses than they will today. Harvey recently had a stretch of three games in a row with a TD when Dobbins was healthy, and he could have a breakout game tonight.

Bet on Harvey to score at +115 odds.

Broncos vs Commanders Prediction 1: RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer @ +115

Commanders Underwhelming on Offense - Under 43.5 Points (-110)

Last time out, the Denver Broncos held the Kansas City Chiefs to 19 points. In fact, only the Rams and Texans have allowed fewer points per game than the Broncos (17.5) this season. Sean Payton’s Broncos haven’t allowed more than 20 points in any of their last three games.

This season, the under is 8-3 when Denver plays. With Washington QB Jayden Daniels likely set to miss out, the Broncos can make life hard for Marcus Mariota. Denver has sacked opposing QBs at an 11.7 percent rate, which ranks second in the league.

Denver should find more success this week against a questionable Commanders defense, but the Broncos have only put up 16.7 points per game in their last three. The total has gone under in each of the Broncos’ last three games, and I’d bet on under 43.5 (-110) tonight.

Broncos vs Commanders Prediction 2: Under 43.5 Points @ -110

Bullish on the Broncos - Broncos -5.5 (-115)

Along with QB Jayden Daniels, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is listed as questionable for this Sunday Night Football game. The Commanders’ offense will be toothless without the pair, and they’ve failed to cover the spread in every game of their six-game losing streak.

The Broncos have had some close calls against subpar teams, but Washington has lost by at least 20 points the last four times it has played a team .500 or above.

The Commanders also ranks last in the NFL in opponent yards per play (6.3), so Bo Nix and the Broncos should be just fine today.

The Broncos have covered the spread in three of their last four games and have proven they can beat just about anyone. Take the visitors to cover the spread and extend their winning streak to nine games on SNF.

Broncos vs Commanders Prediction 3: Broncos -5.5 @ -115

Broncos vs Commanders Start Time

Start Time: 8:20pm EST

8:20pm EST Location: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Address: 1600 Ring Rd, Landover, MD 20785

1600 Ring Rd, Landover, MD 20785 TV & Streaming: NBC, Peacock, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV, NFL+

It’s a lost season for the Washington Commanders (3-8). They’ve lost six games in a row, while failing to cover the spread in each one, and will likely be missing QB Jayden Daniels for this Sunday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.