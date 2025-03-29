Get three Brighton vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert before Saturday’s 13:15 ET FA Cup semi-final (29/03/2025).

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton to win @ -120 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -145 with BetMGM

Over 2.5 Goals @ -135 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both sides go into this tie full of confidence, but given their recent home form, it’s Brighton who are favourites. They’ve won four on the spin at the Amex, and haven’t lost at all since February. Solly March, Matt O’Riley and Lewis Dunk could all return, giving the hosts a timely boost.

Who was the last team to beat the Seagulls, you ask? Well that was Forest, in February, when they put a remarkable seven goals past them. They suffered a blip after that, but are now unbeaten in four - and beat Manchester City earlier this month.

Probable Lineups for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton Expected Lineup: Vebruggen, van Hecke, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Pedro

Nottingham Forest Expected Lineup: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Brighton’s Impressive Home Record

Over the course of the 2024/25 season, across all competitions, only three teams have beaten the Seagulls at home. One of those was Liverpool, the Premier League champions-in-waiting.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side have won their last four fixtures in their own backyard, scoring nine goals along the way. Forest, meanwhile, have been victorious in only two away games over 90 minutes since the turn of the year. Hence, it’s no surprise to see the hosts down as the favourites for this one.

Questions have been asked about Chris Wood’s fitness after he limped off for New Zealand at the weekend. You’d expect him to shake it off for an FA Cup semi, but will he be at his best? His knock is definitely a blow for one team and a bonus for the other.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Brighton to win @ -120 with BetMGM

Goals at Both Ends

This one isn’t a league game, so that can change the dynamic, but Brighton are high up on the BTTS rankings. It’s happened in 69% of their Premier League games this season, and 71% at home. Forest are bottom of the BTTS table, but it’s happened in all of their last four - they’ll back themselves to score.

Brighton have only failed to score in three of their last 30 games across all competitions. They tend to find the back of the net even in defeat, but with only eight clean sheets all season, they remain vulnerable at the back. The visitors will see that stat in particular as reason to be confident, whether Wood plays or not.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could well get a goal here, but can they also keep the home side at bay?

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Both teams to score @ -145 with BetMGM

It could be a Cracker

It’s nice to see a couple of the traditionally big sides in with a genuine shot of lifting the trophy. Both sides will be dreaming of going all the way, with most of the heavyweights now knocked out. It could make for fascinating viewing if they both really go for it.

Brighton will want some form of revenge after their 7-0 drubbing last month, while Forest are flying this season. It’s got big potential, and in recent years, it’s been a fixture with goals in it, no matter the division. In their last 15 meetings - going back to 2013 - 11 of them have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

For the hosts, 73% of their home league games have ended the same in 2024/25. At home, Forest’s matches don’t have too many goals, but that all seems to change on the road. We could see fireworks in this one.