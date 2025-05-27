Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Predictions and Betting Tips: Botafogo Batter Chileans

Check out our soccer expert’s Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile predictions and betting tips, pre Tuesday’s 8:30pm EDT Copa Libertadores clash (05/27).

Best Picks: Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile

Botafogo wins & over 1.5 goals @ -120 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ +105 with BetMGM

Igor Jesus scores during the match @ +115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Home Side Hungry for Goals

Despite Universidad de Chile arriving as the group leader, we believe there's a higher chance that Botafogo will win the match.

The Brazilian team is very strong at home, having won both of their Copa Libertadores home games and achieving four consecutive victories in Rio de Janeiro.

While the Chilean team have not travlled too poorly, Brazilian teams' dominance at home usually makes it difficult to achieve good results on their territory.

Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Pick 1: Botafogo wins & over 1.5 goals @ -120 with BetMGM

Goals at both ends

This match features two teams with a good average and frequency of goals, making it a great opportunity to predict that both teams will score.

On Botafogo’s side, the team has scored in 8 consecutive home matches, netting at least 2 goals in each. Despite losing some players after winning the championship last year, the Brazilian team has not lost its offensive power.

Similarly, Universidad de Chile has shown to be a scoring team on the road. Despite not scoring in their most recent match, they have scored in 8 of their last 10 away games.

They've already demonstrated this in the Copa by scoring 2 goals against Estudiantes in Argentina and 1 goal against Carabobo in Venezuela.

Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Pick 2: Both teams to score @ +105 with BetMGM

Jesus' Timely Interventions

Since last season, Igor Jesus has become Botafogo's standout forward, being one of the key players in securing last year's title. Known for scoring crucial goals, the Brazilian attacker has gained recognition across the continent for his offensive prowess.

This season, although he hasn't scored a large number of goals, he maintains a significant scoring frequency when Botafogo plays at home.

He has scored in the last two home matches, and we believe his good streak will continue.

We envision a scenario where Botafogo will attack with high intensity, creating numerous opportunities for their best forward to score.

Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Pick 3: Igor Jesus scores during the match @ +115 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Team Form

In one of the most intriguing matches of the final round of the Copa Libertadores, Botafogo hosts Universidad de Chile with both qualification and group leadership at stake.

After a shaky start in the Copa, the Brazilian team secured two consecutive victories in rounds 4 and 5, keeping their hopes alive for advancing to the next round. However, Botafogo is currently in third place with 9 points and must win, as it's likely that Estudiantes de la Plata will surpass Carabobo, the weakest team in the group.

In contrast, Universidad de Chile had a strong start in the Copa, claiming two consecutive victories and taking the top spot early on. However, the Chilean team dropped points in rounds 3 and 4, tightening the group and leaving three teams with both qualification and elimination possibilities.

The outcome of Group A will undoubtedly be exciting, as no team wants to be left in the group stage. For Universidad de Chile, securing qualification in Brazil against the current Copa Libertadores champion will be challenging.

Probable Lineups: Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile