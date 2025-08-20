Bolton vs Reading Predictions and Betting Tips: Wanderers to add to Royals’ misery

After three straight defeats, Reading will travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in fear, as Bolton aim for back-to-back home wins.

Best bets for Bolton vs Reading

Bolton to Win & Under 2.5 Goals at odds of @ +300 with bet365

Mason Burstow Anytime Goalscorer at odds of @ +150 with bet365

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of @ +105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Trotters to edge a tight encounter

Reading have scored only one goal in three games, and Bolton have managed only one goal per game so far this season. Therefore, a goal fest is unlikely on Wednesday night.

Although Bolton may have too much firepower for the Reading backline, this match is unlikely to be an end-to-end contest. That’s why backing a Wanderers win with Under 2.5 goals in a double at a probability of only 25% is a good bet.

This seems like the value pick of our trio of Bolton vs Reading predictions. Three successive defeats have already put a lot of pressure on Royals boss Noel Hunt. Moreover, the added media glare of the Sky Sports cameras won’t help.

Bolton vs Reading Bet 1: Bolton to Win & Under 2.5 Goals @ +300 with bet365

Backing Burstow to bag his second goal of the season

22-year-old striker Mason Burstow has signed a season-long loan deal with Bolton from parent club Hull City in pre-season. Burstow joined the Tigers on a four-year contract from Chelsea last summer. However, he only scored two goals in 30 Championship appearances last season.

A temporary spell in League One makes sense to allow Burstow to hone his craft week in, week out. Burstow scored the second goal in Bolton’s first home win of the season against Plymouth and was sharp throughout.

Burstow is likely to be a thorn in Reading’s side as their defence have conceded almost as many as Argyle in their opening three games. At a probability of 45.45% to score at any time, he is worth backing since he’s displayed signs of dominance at League One level.

Bolton vs Reading Bet 2: Mason Burstow Anytime Goalscorer @ +150 with bet365

Bolton to find a way through in the second period

Since Reading may try to contain and frustrate Bolton in the early stages of this game, betting on the second half to feature more goals is worth considering.

This can be done at an odds-against price, which seems attractive given that Reading will surely take a safety-first approach to avoid another humiliating defeat.

Although the Royals may be successful in keeping Bolton at arm’s length early on, Wanderers are expected to break through eventually. The guile of Joel Randall, the power of Burstow, and the trickery of Cozier-Duberry should be too much for Reading to handle.

Bench options like Ibrahim Cissoko, Ethan Erhahon, and John McAtee are impressive game-changers at third-tier level.

Bolton vs Reading Bet 3: 2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of @ + 105 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Bolton Wanderers return to home soil in midweek to host a point-less Reading side, after Steven Schumacher’s men snatched a late draw at Barnsley on Saturday.

Bolton haven’t had an exciting start to the League One season, as they’ve got four points from three games. However, they showed grit to battle back against a Barnsley side that had won their previous two fixtures.

Bolton’s home form will be vital for a promotion bid this season. They won their first home game of the season against Plymouth, despite having only 39% of possession against Argyle. Momentum is vital in promotion-winning seasons, so consecutive home wins could really increase confidence at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Meanwhile, Reading have failed to earn points on the board from their opening three League One games. Therefore, they would surely be delighted to leave Lancashire with at least a point. Noel Hunt’s men have scored just once in those three defeats, with the Royals losing at home to newly promoted AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Reading have conceded two goals per game so far this season, so they are likely to play a tight game against Bolton. Frustrating the home crowd will be the Royals’ number-one priority to build a platform for a positive result.

Probable lineups for Bolton vs Reading

Bolton Wanderers expected lineup: Sharman-Lowe; Cogley, Conway, Toal, Johnston, Sheehan, Simons, Cozier-Duberry, McAtee, Randall, Burstow

Reading expected lineup: Pereira: Ahmed, Jacob, Stickland, Burns, Fraser, Wing, Savage, Kyerewaa, Garcia, Ehibhatiomhan