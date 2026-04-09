Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs forced to settle for a draw

Tottenham travel to Norway to build on their UCL league phase win over Villarreal. How will they perform on Bodo/Glimt’s artificial pitch?

Best bets for Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham

Match Tied @ +290 with bet365

Under 2.5 Goals @ +137 with bet365

Richarlison Anytime Goalscorer @ +130 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Spurs to struggle to unsettle hosts on their artificial pitch

The draw price in this contest feels a little high. Especially considering Bodo/Glimt’s record on their artificial surface and Tottenham’s weakened attacking options. Spurs may even be content with a point, considering their own fitness issues.

The betting markets currently suggest only a 26.32% chance of a draw. However, Knutsen’s men will be eager to impress in their first home Champions League game of the club’s history.

Tottenham’s 2-0 win in Bodo in last season’s Europa League is not a good indicator of how this game will play out. Only five of the starting XI that featured in early May are likely to appear on Tuesday evening.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Bet 1: Match Tied @ +285 with bet365

Value on lower-scoring affair

Solanke and Kolo Muani were sidelined, and Tel was not even named in Spurs’ league phase squad. Therefore, Frank is set to rely on Richarlison and Wilson Odobert as his frontline forwards, alongside Brennan Johnson.

Although Richarlison has been in good goalscoring form so far this season, it’s difficult for the Spurs to secure a heavy victory. They managed just 0.88 xG at home to Wolves on Saturday evening, with only three of their shots on target.

Bodo/Glimt are known for their aggressive style of attack. Although they too will be aware that Tottenham arrive with a heavily weakened frontline. Knutsen may decide to frustrate Spurs on their artificial pitch. That is why Under 2.5 goals is the value play of our trio of Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham predictions.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +137 with bet365

In-form Brazilian to score for Tottenham

With attacking options limited, Richarlison is likely to score for Spurs once again. The 28-year-old has a very good scoring record for Tottenham in the 2025/26 Premier League. He has scored a goal in half of his appearances and contributed to a total of four goals.

The betting markets currently give the Brazilian only a 38.46% chance of scoring in Bodo. This seems very low based on his early-season form.

Although his individual performance against Wolves was not great on Saturday, as he has registered just 20 touches in 90 minutes. However, Frank doesn’t have many alternatives currently.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Bet 3: Richarlison Anytime goalscorer @ +130 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Tottenham travel to Norwegian underdogs Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday night for their second Champions League league phase game of the 2025/26 campaign.

Only four months have passed since Bodo/Glimt and Spurs played a competitive match. Tottenham knocked out the Norwegians from the Europa League semi-final with 5-1 on aggregate in that match. Bodo/Glimt drew their first-ever Champions League game when they played against Slavia Prague. They came back from a two-goal deficit to tie the game in the final seconds.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side are undefeated in their last five games, although their latest game in the Norwegian Cup came at a cost despite their victory over Odds BK. Defender Brede Moe and right forward Bassi have been injured. Additionally, captain Ulrik Saltnes has already been sidelined due to a knee problem. Therefore, Bodo/Glimt have suffered a big setback.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was very disappointed with his side’s performance in their 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Saturday evening. Spurs managed to draw later against a Wanderers side that had lost every Premier League game so far this season.

Spurs’ biggest issue has been a lack of fit forwards. Both Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke have missed the last fortnight and are still uncertain for the trip to Norway. Richarlison will most likely reassume his place as the central forward, which he’s performed with distinction so far in 25/26.

Probable lineups for Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham

Bodo/Glimt expected lineup: Lund; Aleesami, Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Berg, Fet, Auklend, Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario; Spence, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Palhinha, Sarr, Bergvall, Johnson, Odobert, Richarlison