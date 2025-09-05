Post international break betting trends across Europe’s top 5 leagues

Following plenty of last-minute transfers, we should have a better understanding of the true levels of teams across Europe when club football returns.

Betting markets after the internationals Odds Aston Villa to score under 0.5 goals vs Everton +200 Lyon to beat Rennes +140 Girona to win or tie vs Celta Vigo +120 Levante to win or tie vs Real Betis +162 Liverpool to beat Atletico Madrid -150

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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The start of the 2025/26 season has already offered an insight of what can be expected in Europe’s major leagues.

In England, defending Premier League champions Liverpool have started strongly. Only they boast a perfect record even though they already travelled to Newcastle and hosted their most likely title rivals Arsenal.

By contrast, Aston Villa, who only missed out on a Champions League place on the final day of last term, are yet to score a goal. Unai Emery’s side are 19th in the table following a disappointing 3-0 home loss to Crystal Palace. However, they were busy with late transfers.

In Spain, two clubs are already in trouble as they have failed to get a point from their opening three fixtures. While newly promoted Levante were expected to struggle, Michel’s Girona have been surprisingly poor, having conceded 10 goals so far.

In Ligue 1, Lyon’s early-season form suggests they could be PSG’s main threat. Paulo Fonseca’s side have won all three matches to nil, including a 1-0 triumph over 2024/25 runners-up Marseille.

The international break will serve as a reset opportunity for struggling teams. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Lyon will hope that it doesn’t break their momentum.

Which betting trends will continue?

After a record-breaking summer spending spree, plenty more good results are expected at Anfield. Alexander Isak is now on board. However, there’s no need for Arne Slot to rush the Swede into his starting lineup, with Hugo Ekitike fit and ready to attack.

Newly promoted Burnley will play against Liverpool next, who then host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Diego Simeone’s side is winless and unimpressive so far in La Liga, so the Reds should win both of those games.

Lyon also seem capable of extending their winning streak. They were much better than Marseille in their last match, having created 3.04 xG compared to their opponents’ 0.76. With an implied win probability of just 41.7%, they are at good value to beat Rennes in their next match.

As for the struggling teams, Aston Villa have recruited Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliot at the last minute. However, both will need time to get in shape for the match. Therefore, Villa may struggle to defeat an Everton side that are yet to concede in two competitive outings at their new stadium.

There could be a reversal of some of the early trends in La Liga, though. The only goal Levante have scored at home so far came against Barcelona, when they failed to secure a point due to a stoppage-time own goal. They may be able to get a positive result against a Betis side that are yet to score more than once in four matches.

The situation could also soon improve at Girona. Having recruited striker Vladyslav Vanat for €15m and experienced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, they’ve made key late additions at both ends of the pitch. A first point against winless Celta Vigo in their next match is a realistic outcome.