BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1,600 in Bonuses for St. Louis Blues, NFL & NBA

NHL—Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues, Dec. 27, 7:00 PM CT

The Predators (16-16-4) and Blues (14-16-8) square off at Enterprise Center with St. Louis installed as a slight favorite (-118) and puck line (-1.5), and the total sits around 5.5 goals, with the under slightly favored, reflecting expectations for a tighter scoring game.

Nashville (+105 ML) comes in with momentum, winning 4 of its last 5, including a dominant 5-2 victory over the Blues earlier this month in which Filip Forsberg scored a hat trick and has been a key offensive catalyst, plus Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly contributing at both ends.

St. Louis boasts its own pop, most recently a big 6-2 win over the Panthers behind Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours, but the Blues’ defensive metrics have been shaky, ranking near the bottom in goals against, and their offense is inconsistent.

NFL—Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers, Dec. 27, 7:00 PM CT

The Packers (9-5-1) host the Ravens (7-8) at Lambeau Field in a pivotal Week 17 primetime tilt. The total sits around 40.5 points, reflecting both teams’ offensive uncertainties and cold-weather, low-scoring expectations.

Both squads come in with major injury flags: Ravens star Lamar Jackson is doubtful with a back contusion (backup Tyler Huntley likely to start), and Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis are questionable, muddying the QB picture and how lines may shift.

Baltimore’s (+150 ML) playoff hopes hinge on a win to stay alive, leaning on a strong run game featuring Derrick Henry (a popular rushing prop and anytime TD play with recent big performances), while Green Bay’s (-158 ML) offense has been inconsistent and could tilt toward the run or short passes with limited passers.

NBA—Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic, Dec. 27, 6:00 PM CT

Denver enters riding momentum after a historic Christmas Day performance from Nikola Jokić (56 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists) in their last outing and has been one of the league’s top offensive teams this season, with Jokić averaging around 29–30 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists per game and Jamal Murray providing secondary scoring punch.

Orlando, meanwhile, is solidly above .500 and has shown scoring upside most recently winning a thrilling 128-127 overtime game, but has been outmatched by Denver in recent head-to-head play, including a 126-115 loss in their last meeting, where the Nuggets controlled pace and efficiency.

Key player prop angles include Jokić points/rebounds/assists overs (given his recent triple-double outputs), Murray points, and Paolo Banchero scoring/rebounds for Orlando; trend bettors may also look at the O230 on the game total given both teams’ scoring profiles and recent high totals.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri with BetMGM

BetMGM Missouri provides a variety of tools and safeguards designed to promote safe, responsible play. State regulators stress that sports betting should be enjoyed as entertainment—not relied upon as a source of income—underscoring the importance of setting limits, staying mindful, and seeking support when needed.

Voluntary Exclusion – Individuals concerned about their gambling habits can choose to self‑exclude from all regulated Missouri sportsbooks and gaming venues for a set period.

Deposit & Betting Limits – Players can establish daily, weekly, or monthly caps on deposits and wagers to keep spending under control.

Cooling‑Off Breaks – Accounts can be temporarily suspended at any time, giving users space to step away.

Educational Resources – Missouri offers guides on gambling risks, warning signs of problem behavior, and strategies for maintaining healthy habits.

Crisis Support – Confidential help is available through the Missouri Problem Gambling Helpline at 1‑800‑522‑4700 or online at www.ncpgambling.org.

Player Protection Tools – Licensed operators provide reality checks, betting history tracking, and self‑assessment questionnaires to help users stay in control.

Together, these measures ensure that sports betting in Missouri remains fun, safe, and sustainable for all participants.

