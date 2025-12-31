BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses for St. Louis Blues, NFL, & NBA

Missouri sports fans can elevate their game-day excitement with the BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500, unlocking up to $1,500 in bonuses.

NHL—St Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche, Dec. 31, 8:00 PM CT

The Avalanche (29-2-7) leads the NHL with 152 goals scored (4.0 per game) and allows just 2.2 goals per game, boasting a league-best +69 goal differential, while the Blues (15-17-8) rank 30th in both offense (2.5 goals per game) and defense (3.4 goals allowed).

Nathan MacKinnon paces Colorado with 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) alongside defensive star Cale Makar (44 points), while Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 29 points, making this a stark mismatch as the Avalanche rides a 15-0-2 home record.

Watch for Colorado to dominate at home (-325 ML) against a Blues squad that’s lost two of their last five road games.

NBA—Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets, Dec. 31, 12:00 AM CT

The Golden State Warriors (17-16) visit the Charlotte Hornets (11-21) at Spectrum Center. The Warriors average 115.1 points per game while allowing 113.1, and feature Stephen Curry, along with newly acquired Jimmy Butler III. However, the Hornets score 115.5 points per game but allow 118.5, led by LaMelo Ball's 20.0 points and 8.4 assists and Miles Bridges' 19.9 points.

Golden State has dominated this series recently, going 5-0 straight up in their last five meetings, including a 119-101 victory in their most recent matchup, and the Warriors are riding momentum after winning four of their last five games.

The struggling Hornets sit 12th in the Eastern Conference and have been particularly vulnerable defensively, making this a favorable spot for the Warriors to continue their recent surge on the road.

NFL—Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan 3, 3:30 PM CT

The Carolina Panthers (8-8) travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) in a winner-take-all NFC South showdown, with Tampa Bay favored by 2.5 points (-142 moneyline) and the total set at 43.5.

Baker Mayfield has thrown at least one interception in six of his last seven games and leads Tampa with 3,490 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while Mike Evans has 194 receiving yards in three games since returning from injury, as the Buccaneers have dropped two straight and five of their last seven despite once controlling the division.

Bryce Young has engineered game-winning drives in 12 of his 14 NFL career wins and threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's Week 16 victory over Tampa, though Atlanta's Monday night win over the Rams means the Panthers would still win the division even with a loss if the Falcons beat New Orleans on Sunday.

The under is 7-3 in Panthers games with totals between 42-47 points, and Tampa Bay is just 2-6 ATS as home favorites in divisional matchups over their last eight such games, making this a toss-up elimination game with razor-thin margins.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Responsible gambling in Missouri is supported through education, self‑exclusion programs, and free treatment services for problem gambling.

Education & Outreach – Casinos and gaming operators are required to promote responsible gambling practices and provide resources to players.

Voluntary Self‑Exclusion Programs – Individuals can voluntarily ban themselves from casinos and online platforms to prevent gambling harm.

Treatment Services – The Missouri Division of Behavioral Health funds outpatient treatment for compulsive gamblers and their families, offered free of charge through contracted agencies.

Casino Operator Responsibilities – Operators must have policies to detect and prevent problem gambling, provide resources, and train staff regularly.

Community Resources – Support networks like Gamblers Anonymous, Gam‑Anon, and GamTalk offer peer support, recovery meetings, and online communities.

