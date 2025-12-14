BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses for Kansas City Chiefs, NBA & NHL

The Chargers vs. Chiefs in the NFL (12:00 PM CT), the NHL clash between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild at 5:00 PM CT, and the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers 8:00 PM CT NBA showdown are some of this weekend's must-watch events. Big plays, momentum swings, and lots of excitement are in store for both bettors and spectators.

NFL—LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Dec.14, 12:00 PM CT

The LA Chargers (9‑4) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (6‑7) in a pivotal AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Chiefs favored by roughly 5.5 points and the total near 41.5.

Patrick Mahomes is a must-watch, and a prop like Over 2.5 passing TDs is appealing as KC fights to keep playoff hopes alive. Justin Herbert leads the Chargers, with an Over 280 passing yards prop worth considering as LA aims to replicate their Week 1 win. Expect a fast-paced, high-stakes clash where momentum swings and big plays could decide the outcome.

NHL—Boston Bruins vs Minnesota Wild, Dec.14, 5:00 PM CT

The Boston Bruins (12‑8‑0) hit the road to face the Minnesota Wild (8‑7‑4) in a pivotal early‑season showdown in St. Paul, where Boston’s high‑scoring attack (about 3.35 goals per game) and knack for controlling pace clash with Minnesota’s balanced two‑way game and opportunistic scoring.

The Wild have been rolling lately, with players like Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy contributing key goals in recent wins. Boston, meanwhile, has been on a heater — led by David Pastrnak and bolstered by strong goaltending — and will look to extend a recent winning streak.

With both teams capable of tight defensive play and momentum swings, expect a physical game with plenty of excitement for fans and bettors alike.

NBA—Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Dec. 14, 8:00 PM CT

The Golden State Warriors (13‑12) travel to Moda Center to face the Portland Trail Blazers (9‑15) in an intriguing Western Conference matchup, with Stephen Curry leading the charge and Portland’s Deni Avdija averaging a team‑high scoring mark (about 25.8 PPG).

The Blazers are returning home after a tough 143‑120 loss to the Pelicans, which dropped them to 6-7, while Golden State has shown some recent defensive balance despite bench and rotation changes.

With the season series split and the Blazers’ inconsistent defense contrasted with the Warriors’ perimeter scoring, this game should offer pace, three‑point opportunities, and prop interest — look at Over on Curry’s points total and Avdija Over his scoring line as key player props for bettors.

