BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses for Hornets vs Thunder, NFL, & St. Louis Blues

BetMGM Missouri is raising the stakes with an exclusive bonus code—GOALMAX1500. New players can claim up to $1,500 in bonuses to fuel their wagers across the NHL, NBA, and NFL.

Whether you’re following the St. Louis Blues on the ice, the Hornets and Thunder on the hardwood, or the Rams and Panthers on the gridiron, BetMGM delivers the ultimate platform to turn every play into a winning opportunity.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Promo Code

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook — Head to the official site or app and select Missouri as your state. Create Your Account — Complete the registration form with your personal details. Apply the Promo Code — Enter GOALMAX1500 during sign‑up to activate the offer. Make Your First Deposit — Add between $1 and $1,500 to your account. Unlock Your Bonus — Receive a 20% match up to $1,500, valid on any sport or market. Use It Quickly — Bonus bets expire in 7 days, so place your wagers before the deadline. Confirm Eligibility — You must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri to qualify.

How You Can Use Your BetMGM Missouri Promo Code Today

NBA—Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Jan 5, 7:00 PM CT

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, and this matchup sets up as a classic mismatch on paper, with OKC listed as a heavy home favorite at -15.5.

The Thunder (-1200 ML) have been dominant at home and will look to bounce back after losing a nailbiter to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. They continue to play at a fast pace behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is a popular prop target, while Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are also in strong spots against a Hornets defense that struggles in the paint.

For Charlotte, LaMelo Ball carries the offense, making his assists or points+assists props attractive in a likely high-usage night. Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges may offer secondary value if the game stays competitive.

From a game-prop angle, bettors may look at OKC -7.5 first half, Thunder team total over ~121.5, or SGA to score 30+ points.

NHL—St Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks, Jan 7, 8:30 PM CT

The Blues are expected to come in as modest favorites with a likely puck line at -1.5. The total goals line is often set near 5.5–6.0 goals, and given both teams’ recent tendencies, the Over looks playable (Chicago games have hit 6+ goals often, and St. Louis games tend to yield goals).

On the player-prop side, key Blues contributors such as Pavel Buchnevich remain standout bets: look for him as an anytime goal scorer at decent odds, and possibly over on shots on goal given his power-play and even-strength usage.

For Chicago, Tyler Bertuzzi is the primary value: he’s been in good form and remains a solid candidate for an anytime goal. If you’re looking for a higher reward, a same-game parlay like “Buchnevich goal + Holloway 3+ shots + Over total goals” could carry reasonable upside.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers, Jan 10, 3:30 PM CT

This matchup carries a clear postseason urgency. Los Angeles enters as heavy -10 favorites (-110), reflecting expectations of Rams control but playoff-level intensity.

In a win-or-go-home spot, Sean McVay is unlikely to hold back, making Matthew Stafford over ~275.5 passing yards and 2+ passing TDs appealing, while Puka Nacua (over 88.5 receiving yards / anytime TD) profiles as a prime playoff target given his volume and trust factor. Kyren Williams (over 94.5 rushing+receiving yards) also benefits if L.A. plays from ahead.

For Carolina, the Wild Card pressure means aggressive play-calling, putting Bryce Young over ~235.5 passing yards in play due to expected negative game script, with Adam Thielen or Jonathan Mingo viable value options on receptions or yardage.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri with BetMGM

Responsible gambling in Missouri is supported through education, self‑exclusion programs, and free treatment services for problem gambling.

Education & Outreach – Casinos and gaming operators are required to promote responsible gambling practices and provide resources to players.

Voluntary Self‑Exclusion Programs – Individuals can voluntarily ban themselves from casinos and online platforms to prevent gambling harm.

Treatment Services – The Missouri Division of Behavioral Health funds outpatient treatment for compulsive gamblers and their families, offered free of charge through contracted agencies.

Casino Operator Responsibilities – Operators must have policies to detect and prevent problem gambling, provide resources, and train staff regularly.

Community Resources – Support networks like Gamblers Anonymous, Gam‑Anon, and GamTalk offer peer support, recovery meetings, and online communities.

