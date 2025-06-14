BetMGM Club World Cup Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonuses For PSG & Inter Miami with GOALNEWSGET

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Club World Cup, Inter Miami, PSG and even USMNT in action.

It’s a Club World Cup weekend, with some of soccer’s top club teams going head to head on Saturday and Sunday. There’s also the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will see the U.S. Men’s team in action. BetMGM has your passport, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Paris Saint-Germain takes on Atlético Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, with Inter Miami battling Al Alhy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as well. There’s also the U.S. Men’s team in action against Trinidad & Tobago in the opening of the Gold Cup.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Club World Cup is an international tournament featuring 32 of the top clubs in the world. Unlike the World Cup, which is between national teams, the Club World Cup is between the individual teams from around the globe.

The tournament is held every four years and is a knockout competition, starting with a group stage, followed by a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. Clubs qualify by winning their respective continental championship or by having a high ranking in the top-level continental competition.

In the other big Club World Cup match on Saturday, it’s Inter Miami CF vs. Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Inter Miami of the MLS qualified for having the best regular season record in the league, while Al Ahly is Africa’s dominant side, having won multiple CAF Champions Leagues.

Expect a tight game as both sides feel each other out, with Inter Miami getting a home field edge. One mistake could be the difference in this one, so look toward the mid-field battles as a key to how the match is unfolding.

Inter Miami is all about star power, led by the venerated Lionel Messi, the 8‑time Ballon d’Or winner. He’s backed by the equally potent Luis Suárez, whose offense opens things up for Messi, and Benjamin Cremaschi and Noah Allen, whose midfield skills will be a key to the defense.

Al Alhy will hope to slow them down with Mohamed El‑Shenawy, a veteran goalkeeper and team captain, and midfielder Emam Ashour, a midfielder whose playmaking will be important for igniting his team’s offense. Look for Percy Tau and Trézéguet, two wingers/forwards who will exploit transitions and test Miami’s defense.

Inter Miami is a +110 favorite in the contest, with a 2.5 goals over/under in the match, which starts at 8 p.m. EDT. TBS will televise the match, with DAZN handling the streaming option.

The Rose Bowl will be rocking on Sunday with the showdown between Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain vs. perennial Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid.

This is a showcase of elite talent deploying top tactics. PSG is a tempo team that likes to stretch the field with their speed, while a disciplined Atlético will keep to tight defense and seek to put the pressure on PSG with their counters.

PSG suffered a big blow when Champions League Player of the Season Ousmane Dembélé sustained a quad injury, keeping him out of the game. The squad will look to left-wing Bradley Barcola, who scored 20 goals in his Ligue 1 season, and 18-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery. Also watch for Marco Verratti to orchestrate from midfield.

Atlético will counter with goalkeeper Jan Oblak, a world-class player whose skill will be a key to slopping PSG, and Julián Álvarez, a forward whose speed will ignite the offense, Also look for Angel Correa, an attacking midfielder, and sidekick Rodrigo De Paul, a prime orchestrator.

Oddsmakers like PSG as a slight favorite at -110, with a tie at +260, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The game starts at 3 p.m. EDT, with TNT, truTV televising and DAZN streaming the match.

Sunday will see the U.S. Men’s National team take on Trinidad & Tobago in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage.

The Gold Cup pits 16 men's senior national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, plus invited guest Saudi Arabia, in matches running through July 6.

The U.S. Men’s team is heavy with MLS talent, but is missing the league’s top talent. The team has struggled in friendlies leading up to the Gold Cup, creating concern on its defensive strategies.

The U.S. should execute with high energy against a beatable T&T squad, but will have to watch for over-exuberance that leads to mistakes.

Oddsmakers have the U.S. as a -1000 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over under. The game kicks off at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, with Fox televising and Fubo and ViX streaming the contest.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

