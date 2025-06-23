BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Club World Cup

Atletico Madrid take on Botafogo while PSG face Seattle Sounders as they battle to reach the knockout phase.

The Club World Cup continues Monday with some key matches that will determine positioning as the tournament’s group stage winds down.

Teams have their last chance to qualify for the Club World Cup knockout phase as we enter the last round of group stage matches.

With the top two in each group advancing, that turns today's clash between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo into an elimination game. Botafogo are undefeated in Group B, while Atlético needs to beat them by at least three goals to advance into the next round.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone has called the game a “final,” and his players will be pushing forward aggressively in order to achieve that crucial three-goal margin. Botafogo can qualify for the next round with a draw.

Look for Atlético midfielder Pablo Barrios after he scored twice in the game against Seattle. He will be backed by forwards Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, who will be expected to provide the team's creative flair.

Botafogo will rely on star striker Igor Jesus, who scored the winner in the upset over PSG, and keep an eye for the set-piece quality from left-back Alex Telles, a former Manchester United player.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, with Atlético a slight -135 favorite, carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will televise and stream the game.

The other game of note on Monday’s schedule has powerhouse PSG traveling to meet the MLS’s Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

PSG were shocked by Botafogo in a 1-0 defeat, so they need a win or draw to advance. A loss here and they rely on a complicated set of tiebreakers to advance.

Realistically, the Sounders need the game of their lives to avoid elimination. They need to beat PSG by 3 or more goals, and have Atlético Madrid lose to Botafogo to advance.

Despite those daunting odds, this is a chance to show their mettle on the world stage, and go out on a high even in defeat, so expect them to put up a fight.

For Seattle, look for winger Georgi Minoungou will the team's focal point in attack while Paris Saint-Germain will lean on midfielder Vitinha, to boss the midfield as he has done so often this season.

PSG is heavily favored in this match at -600, with a 3.5 goals over/under. DAZN will televise and stream the match, which kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT.

