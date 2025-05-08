BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Tottenham & Manchester United

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers players $150 in bonuses, with Tottenham and Man Utd in Europa League action today.

The second leg of the semi finals in the Europa League and Conference League sets the pace in soccer action on Thursday. BetMGM is offering some additional incentives for match viewers, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Europa League second leg semi finals have Tottenham Hotspurs vs. Bodo/Glimt, and Manchester United vs. Athletic Club. The winners advance to the final on May 21.

The Conference League has second leg showdowns between Chelsea and Djurgarden and Fiorentina and Real Betis. They point toward their finals on May 28.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Click over to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

In the Europa League semi finals, Tottenham hopes to ascend for the first time since 1974, holding a 3-1 goal advantage from the first leg over Bodo/Glimt, which will be at its home in Norway for this match.

In today’s other contest, Manchester United holds an overwhelming 3-0 edge over Athletic Club, which is missing three key players on their attack for this second leg match.

In both instances, if the aggregate score is tied after two legs, 30-minutes of extra time will be played. If that doesn’t resolve things, then a penalty shootout will decide the winner.

The finals will be held on Wednesday, May 21 at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bodo/Glimt match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø/Glimt, Norway. Tottenham is +145 to finish off the home squad, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. Paramount+ will stream the action.

Manchester United is a -115 favorite in its match against Athletic Club, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Old Trafford in Manchester, with Paramount+ handling streaming.

In the Conference League, Fiorentina looks for a third consecutive Conference League final appearance. But they head into this second leg with a one-goal deficit, having fallen 2-1 in the opener. Real Betis seeks to reach their first European final.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Artemio Franchi, in Firenze, Italy. Fiorentina is +130, with a 2.5 goals line in the over/under. Paramount+ handles the streaming.

In the other Conference League semi final, Chelsea vs. Djurgårdens takes place at Artemio Franchi, Firenze, Italy. Chelsea enters the second leg with a commanding 4–1 lead in aggregate goals.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT, with Chelsea an overwhelming -750 and a 3.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ has streaming.

The winning squads in these Conference League semi finals will head to the finals, to be held at Stadium: Wrocław in Poland on May 28.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

