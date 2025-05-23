BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for NBA Conference Championships (May 23rd)

The BetMGM Bonus Code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of the weekend's NBA Conference Championships.

It’s a big weekend of NBA Playoffs action, with the Eastern and Western Conference Finals continuing on Friday-Sunday. BetMGM is soaring above the rim with two special offers available for first-time players:

The New York Knicks meet the Indiana Pacers in Games 2 and 3 on Friday and Sunday, respectively, and the Minnesota Timberwolves confront the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third game of their best-of-seven series on Saturday.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It was the ultimate nightmare for New York Knicks fans on Wednesday in Game 1 of their series against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks were up by 17 points in the fourth quarter. They were up by five with 34 seconds left. Then the game was tied on a last-second shot by Madison Square Garden-certified villain Tyrese Haliburton, and the Knicks were lucky it wasn’t a game-winner. Instead, his foot was on the line, and they headed to overtime knotted at 125-125.

You’ve probably read about the rest of the story, as the Pacers won in overtime, 138-135. That prompted a nearly universal cry that the Knicks choked, as ably demonstrated by Haliburton strutting around the MSG court with his hands around his own throat.

It was a devastating loss and historically significant: teams leading by at least 14 points with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter (as did the Knicks) had a 994-0 record before the Pacers' stunning comeback.

Fortunately, New York has another home game, and perhaps learned something from Game 1. Surely they can’t expect Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith to again drain six 3-pointers in the final five minutes of regulation, channeling Indiana legend Reggie Miller.

They also can’t expect or let Tyrese Haliburton anywhere near the basketball if there’s a possibility he can hit a shot to tie or win at the end of regulation.

The Knicks will enter Game 2 on Saturday hoping that their Game 1 loss was a fluke, and that Haliburton’s last-second shot in regulation was a miracle that won’t be repeated. On the other hand, Indiana has every reason to think that they have the Knicks number, and are incredibly energized to do it three more times in the best-of-seven series.

Oddsmakers on Friday’s Game 2 (which starts at 8 p.m. EDT) have the Knicks as moneyline favorites at anywhere from -218 to -235. The NY squad is giving the Pacers -5.5 to start in their second confrontation, with an over/under at 225.5. TNT will televise Friday’s game, with Max handling streaming.

Game 3 is set for 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with TNT televising and Max streaming. No lines have been posted yet for that contest.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were a tale of two halves in their Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They led at halftime, faded in the third, and ultimately lost, as OKC cruised to a 114-88 win.

The two pair off in Game 2 on Thursday at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center. If the T-wolves are battered again, they’ll face a huge mountain to climb in the rest of their best-of-seven series, even though the next two games find them home in Minnesota.

ABC will televise Saturday’s Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. EDT, with Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV streaming. No lines have been posted pending the Thursday game outcome.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

