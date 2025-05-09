BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Knicks-Celtics, NBA Playoffs

Get ready for a wild weekend in the NBA Playoffs, as the results from the Friday-Sunday games could strongly indicate who is on the verge of heading to the conference finals. BetMGM is your slam-dunk choice to keep the action flowing, with two special offers available for first-time players:

The weekend games include Cleveland vs. Indiana, Denver vs. Oklahoma City, the New York Knicks vs. the Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves facing off with the Golden State Warriors.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

So far, the NBA Playoffs have been all about surprises for the heavy favorites. The Eastern Conference’s No. 1 and No. 2 seeds (aka the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics) lost their first two games at home in stunning upsets.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets stole home court advantage from the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in that Game 1, and the Golden State Warriors did the same to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While each game is a fresh start, psychology and momentum always play a large role in sports. When the upstarts start to believe in themselves, that’s when things get really interesting.

Still, these are seven-game series, and nothing has been won yet.

Friday starts the NBA show with Cleveland at Indiana. The Cavs are in a 2-0 hole, having lost their first two home games. You can bet they badly want to sweep at the Pacers home court for the next two.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, with oddsmakers still believing in the Cavs, making them -132 favorites and giving 2.5 points, with the over/under at 229.5. ESPN will televise, with Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV providing streaming options. The teams also meet on Sunday.

The Denver Nuggets upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Game 1. But Game 2 saw the Thunder loaded for bear, blowing out the Nugs by 43 points, 149-106. Now the action shifts to the Mile High City on Friday, and Denver will look to get back on track. The teams also meet on Sunday.

The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT at Ball Arena, with the Thunder a -110 moneyline favorite and giving 5.5 points, with an over/under at 233.5. ESPN televises the game on Friday, with Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV on streaming.

In perhaps the most shocking development of the playoffs, the New York Knicks are up 2-0 on the defending champion Boston Celtics. The teams meet again Saturday at Madison Square Garden, which is likely to set a new record for crowd volume if the Knicks are close.

Boston’s two stars, Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum, have shot like walk-ons in the first two games, and center Kristaps Porzingis has hardly played, thanks to a mysterious illness that has sapped his strength.

The oddsmakers still believe in the Celtics, though, installing them as heavy moneyline favorites at -408, giving 5.5 points to the Knicks. The over/under is 205.5. ABC-TV is broadcasting the game starting at 3:30 EDT, with ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV streaming.

Finally, Minnesota heads to San Francisco to battle the Golden State Warriors, who schooled them in Game 1. The Warriors are without superstar guard Steph Curry for this game, out with a hamstring issue. That means wingmen Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green will have to pick it up.

Meanwhile, guard Anthony Edwards and forward Julius Randle will try to get the T-wolves rolling in this crucial match, which is televised by ABC starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Oddsmakers have the T-wolves at -200 to win the series and -500 for Saturday, giving the Warriors -10.5. The over/under is set at 201.5. Besides ABC, streaming is being handled by Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

