BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for UEFA Nations League & World Cup Qualifiers

The UEFA Nations League & World Cup qualifiers continue today.

The deciding soccer semi-final in the Nations League continues on Thursday, and South America has a key match in its FIFA World Cup qualifiers. BetMGM is the place to get your kicks, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Nations League semi-final pits France against Spain for the right to advance to the finals. In South America at the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Brazil battles Ecuador in a match with high stakes for both sides.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Nations League competition between the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA continues its semi-final matchups on Thursday with Spain vs. France,

The winner will advance to the final on Sunday, June 8 to face either Germany or Portugal. The loser goes to the third-place playoff.

Spain is the defending champion of the Nations League, and deploys an attacking philosophy while attempting to control possession. They will be missing several injured or suspended key players, which will cause some adjustments on defense.

Watch for Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old who became the youngest player to score in a European Championship final tournament. He’s backed by Nico Williams, a 21-year-old winger who has attracted interest from top European clubs.

France focuses on defense and structured play, with superstar Kylian Mbappé as France's primary offensive weapon. His speed and finishing ability are crucial for breaking down defenses.

Mbappé is supplemented by N'Golo Kanté, a midfielder who is an energetic disrupter, and Michael Olise, a Bayern Munich winger who adds to the French attack.

Spain is the early line favorite at +135, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany, with FS1 televising and the Fox Sports app, Fubo and ViX handling streaming.

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America on Thursday are part of the CONMEBOL qualification process for the 2026 tournament. Only four contests remain to determine which teams will earn the six direct qualification spots and one intercontinental playoff position.

Ecuador faces off with Brazil in a match at Estadio Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador. Brazil needs to bring some oxygen, as the high altitude is a decided advantage for the Ecuador side. They are unbeaten in seven World Cup qualifying games in their home stadium and are looking to qualify for the fifth time to the Cup.

Ecuador, just above fourth-place Brazil in the group standings, is aiming to lock in back-to-back World Cup appearances for the first time since 2002.

Look for Ecuador’s Enner Valencia to be a scoring threat. He has five qualifying goals, second only to Messi and Luis Diaz. Midfield is commanded by Kendry Páez, a prodigy whose creativity could be a key.

Carlo Ancelotti makes his debut in this match as the Brazil coach, its first foreign leader. He’ll deploy Casemiro and Vinicius Júnior on the attack, with help from Captain Marquinhos, who helped Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League title.

Brazil can mathematically secure qualification if they win and Bolivia loses to Venezuela.

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT in Ecuador, with Brazil a -110 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. Fanatiz USA will stream the match.

