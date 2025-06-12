BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses For UEFA Euros - England vs Czechia

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with England's U21 Euros clash with Czechia on the way tonight.

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship continues on it's way today, and BetMGM is turning it up and letting loose with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The U21 match has England vs. Czechia, while the Germans take on Slovenia.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship takes place every two years for men's under-21 national teams in Europe. Only the top two teams in each group reach the knockout stage, making every point important.

In a key match on Thursday, defending U21 champion England kicks off its Group B journey against a Czech side that has not had success at this stage, being winless in its last four matches. England has won 4 of their last six meetings with Czechia, including 2-0 at the 2023 U21.

Players to watch for England include Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, a creative midfielder who has seven goals in seven U21 appearances, and Elliot Anderson, a midfielder who plays for Nottingham Forest.

Czechia hopes to counter with forward Václav Sejk, who plays for Primeira Liga club Famalicão and has a knack for scoring, and Matěj Jurásek, a midfielder who plays for Norwich City.and is a creative table-setter.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at MOL Arena in Dunajska Streda, Slovakia. England is a -200 moneyline favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The game is being streamed on UK Channel 4, which YouTube streams.

In U21 action, Germany, a three-time U21 champion, battles Slovenia, who is debuting in this tournament. The pressure is on Germany to make quick work of the upstarts, using a deep bench into play after losing several players to the Club World Cup preparations.

Germany is counting on Bayern Munich star and midfielder Paul Wanner, who will bring his high energy to controlling the game. He’ll be working with Nick Woltemade, a versatile forward who has 7 goals in 12 U21 appearances, and Nico Schlotterbeck, who was recently named bundesliga Player of the Month in March.

Slovenia boasts Benjamin Šeško, a 19‑year‑old striker who starts for Slovenia’s senior team and was top scorer in U21 qualifying. He’ll work with David Zec, a center-back from Holstein Kiel in Germany, and Tamar Svetlin, a creative midfielder.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stadión Pod Zoborom, Nitra, Slovakia, with Germany a -235 favorite and carrying a 3.5 goals over/under. Disney+ and ViX will stream the match.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

