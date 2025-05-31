BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for PSG-Inter Milan Champions League Final

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of today's Champions League finale (05/31).

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final dominates the soccer spectrum this weekend and BetMGM is ready to serve your needs with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Champions League Final will see Paris Saint-Germain battle Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Allianz Arena in Munich will have the eyes of the soccer world on it this Saturday, as Paris Saint-Germain faces off against Inter Milan in the 2025 Champions League Final.

Winning is the gift that keeps on giving. There’s an automatic berth in next season's Champions League group stage. They also get to play in August in the UEFA Super Cup against the Europa League champion. They also automatically qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup.

That’s not to mention the prestige that will attract new sponsorships and make the squad more appealing for transfers.

Paris Saint-Germain, under manager Luis Enrique, has rebooted itself after losing superstars Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. Now they play a team-oriented game that emphasizes discipline on defense.

Inter Milan is led by manager Simone Inzaghi also plays a team game, but that’s not to say they neglect offense. Look no further than their semi-final victory over Barcelona, an aggregate 7-6 victory.

PSG players to watch include Ousmane Dembélé, who has 32 goals in 40 matches, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the goalkeeper who commands his area with physical aplomb.

For Inter Milan, captain Lautaro Martinez will be on the attack, abetted by Marcus Thuram. Midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu will be setting them up with his creative skills.

Both teams have faced major challenges to arrives at this point, with PSG beating all four Premier League teams, including Arsenal in the semifinals. Inter Milan topped European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Barcelona to arrive at this moment.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday. PSG is currently a -115 favorite, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. CBS will televise the contest, with Paramount+ handling streaming.

