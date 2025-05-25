BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Premier League Finale (May 25th)

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with the Premier League wrapping up this Sunday morning 11:00pm EDT.

This weekend, it’s the Final Matchday in the English Premier League and also the finale of the season in La Liga, and there are several battles in both groupings that will determine qualification and relegation. BetMGM is the place to be for all the matches, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

EPL match highlights on Sunday include Manchester City vs. Fulham, Newcastle vs. Everton, and Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest.

In La Liga, there are three Top of the Table matches, including Athletic Club vs. Barcelona and Girona vs. Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Sign up with the best US sportsbook promos and claim thousands claim sports bonuses

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s the Final Matchday on Sunday for the English Premier League, the last chance for squads to move up or down the tables and qualify for competitions next season.

Liverpool and Arsenal have clinched two of the five spots in the Champions League, Europe’s premier club competition. But just one point separates five teams from third place to seventh place for the other slots.

EPL highlights on Sunday reflect those high stakes. Matches to watch include Manchester City vs. Fulham, Newcastle vs. Everton, and Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City takes on Fulham at 11 a.m. EDT at Craven Cottage, London. City needs a win or draw to secure a Champions League spot. Manchester City is currently in sixth place.

Oddsmakers feel that Manchester City will manage to get in. They are favored to do so against Fulham at -165 in the early lines, with a 3.5 goals over/under. NBC, CNBC and the USA Network will televise, with Peacock Premium streaming the match.

Third-place Newcastle battles Everton at 11 a.m. EDT at St. James Park at Newcastle-on-Tyne. The Magpies must win to confirm their Champions League return.

They are heavily favored in the match at -320, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. Peacock Premium will stream the entire game, with television cut-ins by NBC, CNBC and USA Network planned.

Finally, Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest has both teams in contention for European qualification. Forest is also hoping for a potential Champions League spot. The match starts at 11 a.m. from The City Ground in Nottingham, with Chelsea favored at +125 and a 2.5 over/under on goals. USA Network will televise, with streaming on the NBC Sports app, NBC.com and Fubo.

The final day of La Liga also has some decisive matches, even though the title has already been decided by Barcelona.

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain has potential European competition seedings at stake for the home Athletic Club team. They are assured a top-four finish, which means they’ll be competing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2014–15 season.

But Athletic can also overtake Atlético Madrid for third if they defeat Barcelona and Atlético Madrid loses their final match against Girona (ATM is a slight -105 favorite.) Barcelona is a slight +110 favorite in the Athletic Club match, with a 3.5 goals over/under. ESPN Desportes will televise, with streaming on ESPN+.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.