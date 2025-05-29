BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Knicks-Pacers NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code offer $150 in bonuses, with the New York Knicks hosting the Indiana Pacers this evening in the Eastern Conference finals.

The NBA Playoffs continue Thursday, and the Eastern Conference Finals could see one team eliminated. BetMGM is soaring above the rim with two special offers available for first-time players:

The New York Knicks meet the Indiana Pacers in a crucial Game 5 of their best-of-seven series, as the Knicks try desperately to stave off elimination down 3-1.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

There is no tomorrow for the New York Knicks unless they can beat the Indiana Pacers in their Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

So far, the Knicks have only mustered one win in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals series, and in Game 4, a 130-121 loss, they looked totally outclassed. The Pacers, led by guard Tyrese Haliburton’s triple-double, ran the Knicks out of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take a commanding lead in the series.

The Knicks have already blown two home games at Madison Square Garden, including an historically bad and embarrassing overtime loss in Game 1. So the home court edge that normally bestows an advantage seems negligible for this one, no matter which celebrity has a front-row seat at the Garden.

While Haliburton has run wild and the Pacers have turned many moments into a footrace, the Knicks have been in-and-out in this series, spectacular at times while looking like a team that missed the playoffs at others.

Guard Mikal Bridges has regressed in this series, center Karl Anthony-Towns has had one great game and was pretty invisible in others, and forward Josh Hart was a turnover machine in Game 4.

Is there one last hurrah in the Knicks? Can Coach Tom Thibodeau find a way to derail the Haliburton Express? Only 13 teams have ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs, most recently the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 playoffs.

The oddsmakers apparently still believe in New York, making them the -199 moneyline favorite for Game 5 and giving the Pacers -4.5 points. The over/under on the game is 222.5

TNT and truTV will televise the game starting at 8 p.m. EDT, with Max providing streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

