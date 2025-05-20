BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonuses for Crystal Palace & Man City

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with two Premier League matches today, Crystal Palace and Man City in action.

Tuesday’s soccer schedule has two intriguing matches in the English Premier League, as well as a continuation of the U.S. Open Cup contests. BetMGM is ready to goose your viewing excitement with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Manchester City takes on AFC Bournemouth in one EPL contest, while Crystal Palace battles the Wolverhampton Wanderers in another match

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Create an account using the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Four points. That’s the goal for Manchester City to accumulate in its final two games of the season as it strives to move up for one of the remaining Champions League slots in the EPL.

The squad takes on Bournemouth on Tuesday, as City sit in 6th place with 65 points, one behind 3–5th place Newcastle, Chelsea, and Aston Villa. A top five finish will qualify Manchester City for next season’s Championship League. City has today’s game and then an away match vs. Fulham to climb up the ladder.

A win against Bournemouth would move City to 68 pts. making a top‑5 finish highly likely.

Bournemouth has lesser stakes. They are not in contention for a top 5 finish and safely out of the relegation zone. Thus, the squad can be loose and play the game without any pressure. As Bob Dylan noted, if you got nothin’/you got nothin’ to lose.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with the home squad a solid favorite at -200, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. USA Network will televise the match, and Fubo, the NBC Sports app, and Sling TV will stream the game.

In the other EPL match of note, Crystal Palace, fresh off its FA Cup victory, will take on the Wolverhampton Wanderers. This is their final home game of the season, and the crowd energy should add wings to their efforts.

Crystal Palace is unbeaten in its last six matches. Wolverhampton is playing out its season, but is safe from relegation.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. at Selhurst Park in London. Crystal Palace is +150, with an over/under of 2.5 on goals. Peacock will be streaming the match.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--