BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Copa Libertadores

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses as Racing CLub & Fortaleza clash in the Copa Libertadores.

Major South American soccer tournaments continue on Thursday as the highlight of the international soccer schedule. BetMGM is in on all of them, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores is heading toward the Round of 16. In one of the key matchups that will determine the winner of Group E, Racing Club faces off against Fortaleza.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Copa Libertadores, is the top international club football competition in South America, the continent’s version of the Champions League in Europe.

In Thursday’s key match in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, Argentina’s Racing Club takes on Brazil’s Fortaleza in a battle to determine who will advance to the tournament’s Round of 16.

For Racing Club, the winner of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, a draw or win means they’ve won the top slot in their Group E. They’ve got to feel confident, having beaten Fortaleza 3-0 in Brazil in their earlier group stage meeting,

For Fortaleza, they can vault over their opponent with a win, setting them up to take on a runner-up from another group in the next round, likely a more favorable draw. A loss could hamper their advancement in the tournament and leave them reliant on other match results.

Racing Club takes a deliberate approach, controlling possession and looking to swiftly transition to an attack. Fortaleza emphasizes its defenses, relying on exploiting set-pieces and counterattacks for its scoring opportunities. The conservative approach by both is reflected in the tight oddsmakers line.

Maximiliano Salas and Adrián "Maravilla" Martínez are the chief scoring threats for Racing Club, backed by the two-way prowess of right-back Gastón Martirena.

Fortaleza hopes to counter with midfielder Matheus Pereira, a recent signee, and Kervin Andrade, a Venezuelan talent whose flank attacks need to be marked. They are supported by veteran defender Titi.

Racing Club is a -110 favorite heading into the match, with a 2.5 goals over.under, The kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. EDT at Estadio Presidente Perón in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

beIN SPORTS USA will broadcast live, with Copa Libertadores games on YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV, all offering beIN SPORTS.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

