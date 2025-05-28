BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Chelsea-Real Betis Conference League Final

The BetMGM conus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of the Conference League final, between Chelsea and Real Betis.

The Europa Conference League Final, and the continuation of two major South American soccer tournaments highlight the Wednesday soccer schedule. BetMGM is on top of all of them, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Real Betis battles Chelsea in the Europa League Final, while the Copa Libertadores sees a key match between Internacional and Bahia. The Copa Sudamericana sees Independiente vs. Nacional Potosí in a showdown to determine advancement.

Check out our Conference League Final promo offer

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Some 36 teams started the tournament, and now It’s come down to this: Chelsea vs. Real Betis for the Europa Conference League Final.

The winner of the match qualifies for next season's Europa League regular season, unless they also qualify for the Champions League via their domestic league position.

Chelsea find themselves here, moving into the fourth position in the English Premier League on the final day, which guarantees them a place in the next Champions League season.

History is also on their side in the Conference League Final. If they win, Chelsea becomes the first European team to win all three major UEFA competitions (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League).

Trying to deny them is Real Betis, who will be making their first appearance in a European final. Despite that lack of a track record, the squad has tons of Premier League experience.

They received a shot in the arm with the mid-season addition of Antony, on loan from Manchester United, and he scored in both legs of the semi-final to deliver the squad to this final match. He’s backed by Real Madrid legend, Isco, who has 12 goals across all competitions.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. Chelsea is a -115 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ is streaming the action.

In the Copa Libertadores, Internacional battles Bahia in the tournament’s key match of the day. A win or draw by Internacional will clinch the top of Group F, ensuring advancement to the Round of 16. Bahia is currently third in the group and needs a win to avoid elimination.

The match starts at 6 p.m .EDT at Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil with Internacional a tight -105 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. beIN Sports USA will stream the match, which can be picked up through Fubo or Sling TV.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--