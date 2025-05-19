BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonuses for Brighton-Liverpool EPL Match

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of today's EPL clash between Brighton and Liverpool.

An English Premier League match of note is the highlight of Monday's soccer schedule.

Brighton & Hove Albion takes on Liverpool in today’s lone EPL match, with European competition status at stake for one squad.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s first place vs. 10th place in today’s key EPL match between two English teams whose rivalry is more than a century old. But the contest is expected to be tight, thanks to the incentive one side has for a win.

Brighton is looking to stack some victories in its final two games of the season. They are currently 10th in the Premier League, and need the wins to rise in the standings and secure a European competition slot for 2025-2026.

The FA Cup win by Crystal Palace lastt weekend has tightened the competition for 2025-2026 Europa Conference League spots.

For Liverpool, the stakes are a lot lower. They’ve already won the EPL title, so the squad will focus on keeping their winning momentum. Also of note is forward Mohamed Salah, who is chasing the EPL record for most away goals. The Egyptian star now has 16, tying the previous mark, and his teammates hope to push him over the top in this competition.

This ancient rivalry dates to 1908, with Liverpool dominating the contests. They have 23 wins against Brighton’s 7 victories, with 12 matches ending in draws. Liverpool may deploy a heavy rotation in this match, given its low stakes.

Players to watch for Liverpool include the aforementioned Salah, who has 28 goals and 18 assists on the season, and former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

For Brighton, forward João Pedro leads the attack, backed by the defensive skills of midfielder Mats Wieffer and center-back Lewis Dunk.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT from American Express Stadium in Falmer, with Liverpool +145 favorites and a 3.5 goals over/under. USA Network and Universo will televise the match in the U.S., with Fubo, the NBC Sports app, Sling TV and YouTube TV providing streaming options.

