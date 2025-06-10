BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 Bonus for Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with South American World Cup Qualifiers on the way.

Tuesday’s soccer action is all about the World Cup qualifiers. BetMGM is rolling it out with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Tuesday’s matches of note include Argentina vs. Colombia and Peru vs. Ecuador.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Argentina has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, sitting on top of its group with 34 points. Colombia is in sixth place and trails with 21 points and is fighting for its qualification survival.

Playing at home in Buenos Aires, the Argentines have the luxury of rotating their squad, giving young players a chance. Superstar Lionel Messi has been sidelined with an ankle injury, and other stars may be rested for this match.

Players to watch include Lautaro Martinez, the striker with Inter Milan who leads the Argentine attack. He had the winning goal in the 2024 Copa America final and is a constant offensive threat.

He will be backed by Julián Álvarez, who hopes to fill some of the gap with Messi out, and Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old who is the youngest player to debut with Argentina.

Colombia has its hopes for captain James Rodriquez, a playmaker who scored against Argentina in a Sept. 2024 match win. Aiding him is winger Luis Diaz, a top scorer, and Luis Suárez, one of the top scorers in the qualifiers.

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT from Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the home team a -145 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. Telemundo and Universo will televise the contest, with streaming on Peacock and Fanatiz.

Another qualifier of note on Tuesday is Peru and Ecuador, the latter sitting in third with 23 points in 14 matches, which has them poised for a Top 6 World Cup qualification.

Peru is heading in the opposite direction, already eliminated for automatic qualification or playoffs, and playing for national pride and an upset of its regional rival.

Enner Valencia is the Ecuador captain and the nation’s all-time leading scorer with 41 goals. He’s backed by Kendry Páez, a teenage prodigy and attacking forward, and Kevin Rodriguez, an aerial threat and physical player.

Peru hopes to counter with Paolo Guerrero, the country’s all-time leading scorer with 40 international goals. Abetting him are forward Gianluca Lapadula, who also has double-digit international goals, and Piero Quispe, a midfielder who has a knack for breaking down defenses.

The match starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT at Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima, Peru, with the visitors a +150 favorite and a 1.5 goals over/under. Fanatiz has streaming options for the contest.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--