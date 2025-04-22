BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for NBA Playoffs

NBA Playoff time, and BetMGM are here with two bonus code offers, setting player up with either $150 in bonuses or $1.6K matched deposits.

The NBA Playoffs hit high gear on Tuesday, with three big games on the schedule. BetMGM is ready to give you all the action you can handle on the matches, with two big offers for first-time players.

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to meet the Indiana Pacers, while the Memphis Grizzlies play the Oklahoma City Thunder. Rounding out the night is a match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps, available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Head to BetMGM via the links above Use the code GOALNEWSGET Create an account, then add in your details Deposit $10 and wager on any sports market If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

Here is how to collect the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account Write in your details and verify the information Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

No team wants to start a seven-game series down 0-2, and that’s what’s facing a desperate Milwaukee Bucks squad in its game Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks were walloped in the first game of the series, falling 117-98, and shot poorly from three-point range. All-star guard Damian Lillard, who has been out with a blood clot, didn’t play in that first game, and it’s unclear if he’ll make it back for Game 2, further burdening his teammates. He practiced on Monday, but he’s been sidelined since mid-March, and undoubtedly has some rust to knock off.

Still, the Bucks have superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on their side, which means Indiana can’t be too confident about grabbing a 2-0 lead in the series.

Indiana is a -4.5 moneyline favorite, with a 229.5 on the over/under. The game starts at 7 p.m. EDT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, with NBA TV televising and streaming available on FubuTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

The Memphis Grizzlies were destroyed by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their series, 131-80. It was the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA Playoffs history.

Memphis committed 24 turnovers in Game 1, and undoubtedly will stress better ball control in this game. They have to also hope that stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. shoot better. They combined for 8-of-30 shooting in Game 1.

In the Grizzlies’ defense, they were coming off an emotional victory in their play-in game, and will no doubt be looking for revenge for the savage beatdown in Game 1.

Game 2 starts at 9:00 PM PDT at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Arena. The early line has OKC giving -14.5, with an over/under of 229.5. TNT and truTV are televising, and Max is streaming the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers probably wish their Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves ended after the first quarter, when the Lake Show was leading by seven points. After that came a horror show, with the Wolves going up by as many as 27 points on the way to a 117-95 win.

But the Lakers have home court, and they do have all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James (19 points in Game 1) and superstar guard Luka Dončić, who had 37 points in the first game.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards had an off-night in Game 1, shooting 8-of-22, but still came close to a triple double with 22 points and nine assists to go along with eight rebounds. His young legs will be a key to the Wolves heading home with a 2-0 lead.

Game 2 in the series starts at 10 p.m. EDT from Crypto.com arena in downtown Los Angeles. The Lakers are still favored, giving -5.5 on the line, with a 210.5 over/under. TNT and truTV will televise, with Max streaming the game.

