BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for UEFA Champions League, NBA & Wrexham

Signing up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 will get you a 20 percent deposit match, up to $1500 in bonus bets. Use the bonus for today’s blockbuster Real Madrid (+165) vs Manchester City (+135) Champions League game at 3:00pm EST.

In England’s Championship, Hull City (+138) host AFC Wrexham (+190), who are unbeaten in their last nine league matches, at 3:00pm EST. Two of the NBA’s elite teams meet in a 10:00pm EST NBA Cup Quarter-final as the Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) host the San Antonio Spurs.

Offer only open to new users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY First, use the link provided to go to BetMGM’s website Then, click sign up and enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 while making your account With your first deposit, put as much as $7500 in your new account Your deposit will be matched with a 20 percent credit, up to $1500 in bonus bets The bonus bets have zero withdrawable cash value You’ll have one week to use the bonus before it expires

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Real Madrid (+165) could be missing six defenders for their 3:00pm EST Champions League game against Manchester City (+135) at the Santiago Bernabeu (Paramount+).

That could spell disaster for Real, who have only won two of their last seven matches. Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe (-120 to score) did score four goals in their most recent Champions League match, though.

Still, Man City should take advantage of a makeshift Real Madrid backline. Phil Foden (+195 to score) has scored five times in his last three appearances, and I like Manchester City over 1.5 goals (-120) here.

Over to England, where Hull City (+138) host AFC Wrexham (+190) in a 3:00pm EFL Championship match at MKM Stadium (Paramount+). Wrexham have managed to draw (+240) each of their previous four away games.

When these teams met in the EFL Cup back in August, they drew 3-3. In fact, only last-placed Sheffield Wednesday have given up more goals in the Championship (36) this season than Hull (34). Hull’s Joe Gelhardt (+220 to score) has scored in seven of his last nine games, though.

Expect both teams to score (-135).

It’s still unclear whether Victor Wembanyama (calf) will suit up as his San Antonio Spurs head to Crypto.com Arena for an NBA Cup Quarter-Final game against the Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) at 10:00pm EST (Prime Video).

In 12 games with Wembanyama this season, the Spurs have posted a +5.4 net rating. In 11 games without him, that figure has fallen to +1.8.

The Lakers, without Austin Reaves (O/U 23.5 points) and LeBron James (O/U 18.5 points), beat the Spurs by two when Wembanyama was in the lineup on November 5th. With Reaves and James back, bet on Lakers -4.5 (-110).

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonuses BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

