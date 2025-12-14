BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NFL, EPL & NBA

New users who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 will get a 20% deposit match up to $1500 in bonus bets. Use the bonus on a 4:25pm EST Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams (-6) game as QBs Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford face their former teams.

In London, at 9:00am EST, Crystal Palace (+300) host Manchester City (-115) in a Premier League match between two in-form teams. Then, at 8:00pm EST, the Los Angeles Lakers head on the road for an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns.

This offer is open to BetMGM users without an existing account in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Find the link here and click through to BetMGM’s website Sign up and use the bonus code GOALMAX1500 while doing so Then, fund your account by depositing up to $7500 Your account will be credited with sports bonuses equaling 20% of your deposit The bonus bets you receive expire after seven days You may not withdraw the bonus for a cash value

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Two of the NFL’s best offenses face off at 4:25pm EST as the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Rams (-6) at SoFi Stadium (FOX). Over the previous three games, the Rams (35.7) and Lions (34) rank first and second, respectively, in the NFL in points per game.

Ever since Lions head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties, QB Jared Goff has been throwing 34.2 passes per game. Bet on Goff over 32.5 passing attempts at -115 odds as the Lions look to keep up with the Rams.

Given the strength of both offenses, go with over 55.5 points (-102).

After both teams picked up midweek victories, Crystal Palace (+300) host Manchester City (-115) in South London in a 9:00am EST Premier League match (Peacock). Man City striker Erling Haaland has six goals in just four EPL appearances against Palace.

Haaland has scored in 10 of his 15 Premier League appearances this season and is a good bet to get on the scoresheet here, at -140 odds. Still, Palace (-110 to win or draw) have only lost two of the last five meetings in all competitions.

The Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) match up with the Phoenix Suns at 8:00pm EST at PHX Arena after both teams lost in the NBA Cup Quarter-final on Wednesday. The Suns have lost five of their last eight games, including their previous two home games.

On Wednesday, the Suns, without Devin Booker, got destroyed 138-89 by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, the Lakers have yet to lose back-to-back games this season. Expect a strong performance from Luka Doncic (O/U 228.5 points), who has nine 31+ point games in a row.

Bet on the Lakers to bounce back and cover at -110 odds.

