BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NBA, UCL & Brady's Birmingham City

At the same time, QPR (+185) host Birmingham City (+140) in an EFL Championship match at Loftus Road in West London. The New York Knicks (-4.5) also head on the road for an NBA Cup Quarter-final game against the Toronto Raptors, which tips off at 8:30pm EST.

At the same time, QPR (+185) host Birmingham City (+140) in an EFL Championship match at Loftus Road in West London. The New York Knicks (-4.5) also head on the road for an NBA Cup Quarter-final game against the Toronto Raptors, which tips off at 8:30pm EST.

Applies to new players in these states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Applies to new players in these states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

It will be difficult for Liverpool (+230) to shut down Lautaro Martinez (+130 to score) and Inter Milan (+105) when they meet in a 3:00pm EST Champions League match at the San Siro (Paramount+).

Liverpool conceded three goals in a draw against Leeds United on Saturday, as Mohamed Salah didn’t get off the bench. Salah and manager Arne Slot have fallen out, so Salah won’t make the trip. Dominik Szoboszlai (+350 anytime scorer) should play right wing.

Inter have outscored their opponents 11-1 over the previous three games, while Liverpool have won one of their last six. I like Martinez, who has scored in five straight Champions League home matches, to score and Inter to win.

In the EFL Championship, Queens Park Rangers (+185) host Birmingham City (+140) in a 3:00pm EST kickoff (Paramount+). QPR striker Rumarn Burrell (+230 anytime scorer) has found the net three times in his last two appearances.

The hosts have won three in four, while Birmingham City are winless in four consecutive road matches. QPR have conceded 2.2 goals per game in their previous five home matches, while both teams have scored in BCFC’s last five overall. Take both teams to score (-140).

In an 8:30pm EST NBA Cup Quarter-final on Prime Video, the Toronto Raptors host the New York Knicks (-4.5). Since Raptors G/F RJ Barrett got injured the Raptors are 3-5 SU and 1-7 ATS.

Even without C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), the Knicks defeated the Orlando Magic by six points on Sunday. If KAT doesn’t play tonight, the Knicks should still pick up a tenth straight victory against the Barrett-less Raptors and cover at -110 odds.

The Knicks have defeated the Raptors by five or more points in all of the nine most recent meetings.

