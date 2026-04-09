The Cincinnati Reds (72-72) and San Diego Padres (79-65) meet again tonight after Monday night’s extra innings thriller, which the Padres won 4-3. Use the BetMGM bonus code to bet on the second game of this important three-game series.

While the Vikings (-1.5) finished last season with an impressive 14-3 record, the Bears went 5-12. It remains to be seen whether former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson can turn Chicago’s fortunes around this season.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting apps

Expect to see Zach Littell (9-8, 3.81 ERA) on the mound for the Reds (+150) tonight. Meanwhile, Padres (-180) righty Michael King (4-2, 2.81 ERA) is set to pitch for the first time in a month after coming off the 15-day DL.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Find out how you can get up to $1500 in bonuses with the BetMGM bonus code by consulting our guide:

Available for first-time users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Create your new account at BetMGM by using the link above Put in the code GOALMAX while creating your account With $10+, make your first deposit at BetMGM Bet on sports for the first time while staking up to $1500 BetMGM will send you bonus bets if your first bet loses The bonus will equal the amount of the stake on your first bet You’ll be unable to withdraw the bonus bets for cash, and they expire after one week

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

You can watch tonight’s Reds vs Padres game from San Diego’s Petco Park on MLB Network. The game is scheduled for 9:40pm EDT and is also streaming on MLB.TV and Fubo.

Last night, the Padres came back from 3-0 down against the Reds to force extra innings. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a sacrifice fly that brought in the winning run. After five straight losses, the Padres (-1.5 @ +115) have now won three games in a row.

With Nestor Cortes out with a bicep strain, Michael King is set to make his first start for the Padres since suffering a knee injury on August 9th. This will only be King’s second appearance on the mound since May 18th, but he’s been solid when available this season.

So, don’t necessarily view his lack of recent action as a huge negative for the Padres. On the other hand, Cincinnati’s Zach Littell has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last three starts.

We’d lean over eight runs (-110) given how well the Padres batters have fared against Littell and the fact that King is coming back from a month-long layoff. The projected Padres batting order has a .342 career batting average against Littell.

Also, the Reds haven’t won any of the last four games Littell has started. Meanwhile, the Reds batters have a career .176 average against King. So, I’d recommend taking the Padres to win the first five innings here (???).

San Diego is just a half-game back behind the Dodgers in the NL West, and the Padres may just be leading the division by the end of the night.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*