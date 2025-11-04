BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for UEFA Champions League, NBA & EFL

It’s a massive day in the UEFA Champions League, so use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX for up to $1500 back in bonus bets. European giants face off at 3:00pm EST as Liverpool host Real Madrid and defending champions PSG take on Bayern Munich.

In the EFL Championship, Birmingham City host Milwall, who are on a five-game unbeaten run, at 2:45pm EST. Later, in the NBA, the Suns and Warriors meet at the Chase Center at 10:00pm EST.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

First, in an EFL Championship match, Birmingham City (-110) take on Millwall (+310) at 2:45pm EST. Birmingham won 4-0 against Portsmouth on Saturday, but haven’t won back-to-back Championship matches since August.

Millwall are missing some players for this one, but they remain the only team in the division without a home defeat this season. Expect a hard-fought draw (+230) at St. Andrew’s.

Liverpool (+140) ended their four-game Premier League losing streak with a 2-0 victory on Saturday and now host Real Madrid (+160) in the Champions League at 3:00pm EST (Paramount+).

The last team to beat Liverpool in a group stage/league phase UCL match was Real Madrid in 2022. Kylian Mbappe (-110 anytime scorer) has found the net in 10 of his last 11 games for Real and could cause problems for a leaky Liverpool defense.

Go with both teams to score and Real Madrid to win or draw at +105 SGP odds.

Then, Bayern Munich (+155) put their 15-game winning streak on the line as they head to Parc des Princes to face Paris Saint-Germain (+145) at 3:00pm EST (Paramount+).

PSG have lacked continuity this season, with various injuries and five wins from their last nine games.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany rested some key players over the weekend, and the value here lies with the Bavarians to continue their winning ways.

Lastly, the Phoenix Suns (3-4) go on the road for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (4-3) at 10:00pm EST. The Suns (+10.5), missing SG Jalen Green and SF Dillon Brooks tonight, are 0-3 ATS on the road.

The Warriors are 3-0 both ATS and SU at home and have already beaten three prospective playoff teams at the Chase Center. Take the Warriors (-10.5) to cover at -110 odds.

