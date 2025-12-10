bet365 Sign Up Guide December 2025: New Customer Steps & Bonuses

Signing up with bet365 is super quick and easy, and even those who have never wagered before and therefore never used a sportsbook can easily do it.

Whether you prefer basketball, soccer, or both, there are more ways to participate now than ever before. If you're new to it all, you're not alone—and we're here to help.

bet365 Sign Up Guide December 2025

The bet365 promo code offers an outstanding $150 bonus with the GOALBET bonus code, making it one of the top promotions in the US sportsbook landscape. It uniquely delivers bonus bets regardless of the outcome of a simple $5 qualifying wager, providing a risk-free avenue for new and seasoned bettors alike.

With easy entry rules and generous -500 odds terms, this offer stands out, especially for casual bettors looking to avoid significant risk. These features make bet365 a leading choice for anyone aiming to get the most value from their sports betting experience.

bet365 Sign Up Steps

In this section, we will show all the steps needed to create and register an account with bet365. We’ll also be showing how to claim the welcome bonus as a new user. Want to know more about bet365 sportsbook? Our expert bet365 review covers all.

These bet365 sign-up instructions are compatible with all devices, including computers, tablets, and smartphones.

1. Go to bet365’s Mobile App or Site

Visit the bet365 website on your browser to get started. You can sign up on the website, or you can download the bet365 app from the Google Play Store for Android users. iPhone users can get the app from the Apple App Store and sign up.

bet365 works with geolocation and, as such, will verify if the user is in a location where using the app is legal. Also, due to the sensitive nature of the app, as money is involved, it is advisable to have a secure mobile or wifi connection before using the bet365 app.

2. Click Join in the Top Right Corner

Prospective users can start the registration process by clicking on the “join” button located on the upper right-hand side of the website and the bet365 application. The language is the same on both platforms: To begin the bet365 sign-up process, look for the label "Join".

3. Fill in personal details

You must enter the following personal identifying information before you can access anything, from bet credits to the bet365 bonus code itself.

First and last names in the full legal name

Date of birth

Residential address (including ZIP code)

Email address

Mobile phone number

The last four digits of your Social Security number

4. Enter the bet365 Bonus Code ‘GOALBET’

Near the bottom of this form, you’ll find a field labeled “Bonus Code (optional)”. This is where you should activate the exclusive promo code that unlocks either of bet365’s bonus code offers.

Once those details are completed, scroll down to the Bonus Code section and type in the bet365 bonus code GOALBET in all caps. This unlocks one of two sign-up offers:

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

A first bet safety net worth up to $1,000

You’ll choose your preferred offer after registration and deposit.

5: Create Your Login Details

Next, you’ll set up:

A unique username

A secure password

A four-digit security PIN (used for account recovery)

These details will be used each time you go to bet365 sign in, so choose credentials you’ll remember but that are secure.

6: Agree to Terms & Verify Your Age

Before submitting, you’ll be asked to confirm that:

You are at least 21 years old

You accept the platform’s terms and conditions

You agree to the privacy policy and responsible gambling standards

Once you check these boxes, click “Join bet365” to create your account.

7. Verify Your Account

In line with legal requirements, bet365 may ask you to verify your identity. This could involve:

Uploading a copy of your passport or driver’s license as a means of identification

Providing identification

Completing an instant identity check using your SSN

This is a common practice that keeps the site secure for all users.

8. Make Your First Deposit and Start Betting

After your account is verified, head to the cashier section to make your first deposit. bet365 supports major payment methods like:

Debit and credit cards

PayPal

Online banking

Venmo

ACH/eCheck

Once your deposit is complete, your bet365 sign-up bonus will be activated (based on the promotion you selected).

bet365 Sign In – How to Access Your Account

After signing up on the bet365 platform, you can choose to remain logged in on your device or have the app log you out each time you close the app. Here is how to safely access your bet365 account without any hassles. Want to know what is available to new players? Our bet365 review covers all the bases.

1. Go to the bet365 Website or App

Open the bet365 mobile app or web app on whatever device you use. Before you open the app, make sure you are in a state where bet365 is supported and licensed.

2. Click the “Log In” Button

Click the green "Log In" button located in the upper right corner of the site. The labeling of this button is the same for desktop and mobile devices.

3. Enter Your bet365 Sign In Details

You’ll be prompted to enter your:

Username

Password

Click “Log In” to access your account.

If you cannot remember your password or login details, click on “having trouble logging in?” and start the recovery process for your bet365 account. An email will be sent to the address used to register to reset the password.

4. Stay Logged In (Optional)

Before using this option, make sure the device you are using isn’t compromised and that it is a private one. Click on the “remember me” option and stay logged in. bet365 may sometimes require that you go through a two-step verification process when using a new device. This is to ensure the safety of our clients' funds.

bet365 Sign Up Review - Football Preview

Football on Thanksgiving is as expected, notwithstanding false reports concerning Lions rookie Tate Ratledge asking for time off—the Detroit Lions will play their 86th Thanksgiving NFL game.

NFL Thanksgiving Games

Festivities begin at 1 pm ET at a cold Ford Field, where the NFC North battles sizzle, with the Bears, Lions, and Packers eyeing the divisional crown, as Chicago currently sets the pace.

On top with a tie, the Packers (2nd) sit above the Lions (3rd), but today’s result impacts overall standings. Head coaches Campbell and LaFleur understand that winning the division might offer a playoff bye, hence the importance of today's stakes.

In Dallas, excitement mounts for their 58th Thanksgiving game following a triumph over Philadelphia. The Cowboys prepare to meet the Kansas City Chiefs, in the midst of their most difficult season yet.

The Mahomes, Reid, and Kelce trio sit with a dismal 6-5 record, winning just one close-fought game, making every game a must win at this point of the season. .

Dallas banks on Prescott’s skillset and leadership, though defensively, they’re weak. Mahomes and the Chiefs, who could potentially dominate, should they get on top early..

Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals face Baltimore Ravens in Thursday Night Football—a match dampened by injuries. Joe Burrow's injury paved the way for Flacco, his efforts carrying the Bengals ro 3-8.

Setbacks for the Ravens follow Jackson's absence, yet they lead an underwhelming AFC North, necessitating a win to stay ahead. Meanwhile, the Bengals seek a change of fortune but must balance victory and draft concerns.

bet365 Sign Up Bonus Bets Offers

You’ve seen how to register on bet365. Now, let's examine the bet credits up for grabs.

Among U.S. sportsbooks, bet365 stands out for its simple sign-up procedure and attractive incentives, particularly for basketball and soccer gamblers.

Here is a brief overview of the bet365 bonus code offers that are currently available:

bet365 Welcome Bonus bet365 bonus code Terms & Conditions Bet $5, Get $150 Win or Lose GOALBET New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! GOALBET New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 Bonus Code Steps – Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

The steps above have helped bettors get signed up with bet365 — now let’s look at how to claim their Bet $5 Get $150 win or lose offer.

Our expert carries on their step-by-step breakdown:

Deposit $10 or more into your new account Place a $5 wager on any eligible sports betting market The odds wagered on must be equal to or greater than -500 Watch the game and your qualifying bet unfold You’ll receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose, no matter the outcome Bonus bets typically arrive within 24 hours of the qualifying wager settling Bonus bets wager excluded from winnings and cannot be withdrawn or cashed out directly You must use your bonus bets within seven days or they will expire

What Makes This Offer Stand Out?

New players using the bet365 bonus code can get $150 in bonus money with just a $5 qualifying wager, win or lose. This provides greater flexibility than standard promos that are only dependent on winning results, because your first wager does not have to be profitable to access the entire bonus amount.

What we like about this bet365 bonus code offer:

Low entry point – Just a $5 qualifying wager, qualifying wager -500

Guaranteed bonus return – Whether your qualifying bet loses or wins

Available in multiple U.S. states

Works across sports – From Premier League soccer to NBA and college basketball

This welcome offer is among the most accessible in the market and gives new players a strong head start, especially compared to sportsbooks requiring $50+ deposits or win-dependent outcomes.

bet365 Bonus Code Steps – First Bet Safety Net worth $1,000

If you prefer a bigger bankroll buffer, the bet365 bonus code also offers a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000. This bonus lets your first bet act as insurance — if it loses, you’ll get the value back in bonus bets.

Here’s how to claim it:

Deposit $10 or more into your bet365 account Place your first wager on any eligible sports market The bet must have odds of -500 or greater If your bet wins, you keep your winnings If your bet loses, you get the amount wagered back in bet365 bonus bets. This applies to all bets up to $1000 You will usually get these bonus bets within 24 hours after your original wager has been settled Bonus bets wager excluded from winnings and cannot be withdrawn or cashed out directly Bonus bets expire after 7 days from the time they are issued

bet365 App Sign Up Steps

Using the bet365 app on a mobile phone has never been this seamless. Below, we outline the procedure required to sign up using the mobile app:

Visit Google Play or App Store to get the bet365 mobile app. Click the “Join” button on the home page to get started Input your personal information in the required fields. These include your name, date of birth, last known address, and so on Choose a username, a password, and a 4-digit PIN Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET to unlock your welcome offer Agree to the terms and verify your age (21+) Upload your ID and proof of address, if prompted Make your first deposit Choose one of the bet365 bonus code offers Place your qualifying wager to activate your welcome bonus For the first bet safety net welcome offer players need to read the T&Cs

Pros of Signing Up via the bet365 App

Easier sign-up and log-in options, including:

Phone Number: Quick and easy with a confirmation code sent via SMS

One-Click: Fastest method with minimal information required

Email: More detailed, but unlocks full account features

Social Networks: Convenient if already linked

Additional perks:

Optimized for smaller screens, making navigation easier

Quick access to all major soccer and basketball betting markets

Live streaming and in-play betting right in your pocket

Push notifications for score updates, promos, and bet settlements

Why Sign Up with bet365 sportsbook?

There’s a reason bet365 is one of the most recognized names in the world in the sports betting industry. With a clean app, generous bonuses, and a strong focus on legal, secure sports betting, it’s an ideal place for both new and seasoned bettors in the U.S.

Below, we break down four standout reasons why signing up with bet365 is a smart move, especially if you're betting on soccer or basketball.

1. Generous bet365 bonus code

The bet365 bonus code offers one of the most flexible and rewarding welcome bonus on the market. With the Bet $10, Get $150 win or lose promo — plus the option to choose a $1,000 Safety Net Bet — new customers can start strong without needing to risk large amounts.

The best part? Both offers activate with the bet365 bonus code, GOALBET, and require just a $10 minimum deposit. Whether you win your first bet or not, you’ll get bonus funds added to your account.

This type of guaranteed return is rare among U.S. sportsbooks and makes the bet365 bonus code offer ideal for new customers looking to get their feet wet.

2. A Fully Legal and Regulated Sportsbook

bet365’s sportsbook is:

Trustworthy

Safe

U.S.-regulated

The sportsbook is licensed and regulated in every U.S. state where it operates. That means when you sign up, you’re betting with a legit, compliant, and trusted sportsbook — not an offshore or gray-market site.

The platform uses high-end encryption, secure payments, and ID verification to ensure your experience is safe and private. Only players 21+ in legal states are allowed to join.

If you're in any bet365 operational states, including New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, or Iowa (with Kansas expected soon), you can sign up and start betting immediately with confidence.

3. Live Streaming & In-Play Betting Markets

Few sportsbooks match bet365 when it comes to live betting and live streaming. You can place wagers in real time while watching matches unfold, all from the same screen — perfect for soccer fans following the Premier League or NBA bettors watching the game flow.

Live betting markets include next goal, player props, corner totals, point spreads, and more. Odds update in real time, letting you stay ahead of the action.

With a valid balance or qualifying wager, users can stream matches live — directly within the app — making bet365 one of the best platforms for in-game action.

Alongside all this bet365 offers, a brilliantly intuitive bet slip, with access to deposit methods, early payouts, parlays boosts, game restricts and even when and where free bets can be used by anyone with a sportsbook account.

4. Clean Bet slip, Fast Mobile App Experience

The bet365 mobile app is one of the most responsive and user-friendly apps on the market. Whether you're signing up, placing bets, or watching live streams, the experience is smooth, intuitive, and built for fast decisions.

Features like one-click betting, fast log-in, and live updates keep you connected without delay. Plus, it’s available on both iOS and Android with a consistent design across devices.

Combined with push notifications, built-in deposit tools, and smart bet tracking, the app puts the full sportsbook in your pocket. No hassles at all as bet365’s mobile platform is:

Fast

Simple

Smart

5. Bet Boosts

Outside of the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, and the bonus bets associated with this new customers can take advantage of masses of promos, free bets and offers all designed to help bettors get the most out of their sportsbook account. Our full list can be found in our bet365 promo page.