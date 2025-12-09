bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues, NBA, & NFL

With the bet365 Missouri promo code GOALBET, you can get up to $365 in bonus bets — and wager on tonight’s biggest games, including NHL, NBA, and NFL action from 8:00 PM ET.

Tonight, the St. Louis Blues host the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET, while the New York Knicks take on the Toronto Raptors at 8:30 PM ET. Looking ahead, NFL fans can catch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action on Thursday night football as they host the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 11, at 9:15 PM ET.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri Bonus Code

Here’s how to claim the bet365 Missouri offer:

Visit bet365 using our secure link Create a new account using the code GOALBET. Must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri — the offer is valid only in MO. Place a qualifying bet of at least $10 at minimum odds –500 or higher. Once your bet is placed, you will receive $365 in Bonus Bets credited to your account (paid in Bonus Bets, non-withdrawable). You can then use your Bonus Bets across eligible sports markets — NHL, NFL, NBA, and Premier League. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

How Can You Use Your bet365 Missouri Bonus Code Today?

Here’s a breakdown of the standout games today, featuring the St. Louis Blues in action, as well as select games from other leagues.

NHL— St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 9, 8:00 PM ET

The Boston Bruins (17-13, Atlantic Division) face the St Louis Blues (11-12-7, Central Division) today at 8:00 PM ET. The St. Louis Blues are favorites in this match, and it is reflected in their moneline odds (-150).

The puck line or spread is set at 1.5(+165) for the Blues, suggesting that this will be a close encounter. The Blues were soundly beaten 5-2 the last time both teams met, with Pavel Zacha scoring 2 goals in the victory.

However, the St. Louis side has turned their fortunes around after that game, winning their last two games against good opposition.

Top Bruins player Morgan Geekie has 10 goals and 4 assists in his past 10 games, while David Pastrnak has had 11 goals and 18 assists. The player props for these players to score or assist in the game have great value, and bettors should look to wager on them.

NBA—New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors, Dec. 9, 8:30 PM ET

This Eastern Conference faceoff pits the Knicks (2nd, 16-7, -190 ML) against the Raptors (4th, 15-10, +160 ML). The spread is set at NY Knicks -4.5(-115).

Totals for the game are at O 228.5 (-110). Expect a good game with great energy and a fast-paced style of play. The last time the two teams met, NYK won by 22 points.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is also a top-10 player in the league right now. Bettors should expect the Raptors to put up a fight despite missing one of their best players, RJ Barrett, through injury.

NFL—Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dec. 11, 9:15 pm ET

The Atlanta Falcons (4-9) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) in the feature matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs are big favorites in this one (-238), and their spread is set at -4.5(-108).

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has had a good year this season, totalling 2722 passing yards for the season. Michael Penix Jr. string QB for Atlanta, is on injury reserve, and with injury concerns hanging over star tight end Kyle Pitts Sr and electric wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons will need to overcome a lot to come up with a win in this game.

Can I Sports Bet in Missouri with bet365?

Yes. bet365 is available in Missouri for players 21+ who are physically present in the state. Sports betting went live in Missouri on December 1, 2025. You can sign up, use the GOALBET bonus, and place wagers.

More info on bet365 Missouri Bonus Code

bet365 Missouri promo code terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager is excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in MO only.

