bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets St. Louis Blues, & NBA

NHL—St Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche, Dec. 31, 8:00 PM CT

The St. Louis Blues (15-16-8) travel to face the red-hot Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7) at Ball Arena, with Colorado boasting one of the best starts in NHL history and having won six of their last 10 matchups against St. Louis.

The Avalanche are powered by the league's most dangerous duo of Nathan MacKinnon, who is an excellent target for over 1.5 points given his torrid pace, and Cale Makar, who should hit over 3.5 shots on goal and anytime assist props.

St. Louis has struggled with Jordan Kyrou, dealing with only eight goals and 16 points through 28 games, though Robert Thomas has emerged as their most reliable weapon with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists).

Backing Colorado to cover the puck line is a strong play despite the steep price. Also, their defensive excellence could keep this under the total if they focus on shutdown hockey rather than running up the score against an overmatched Blues squad.

NBA—Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies, Dec. 30, 7:00 PM CT

Philadelphia (-105 ML) has been ravaged by inconsistency and injuries all season, but they've leaned heavily on Tyrese Maxey, who averages 30.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per contest and has been playing at an All-NBA level while carrying the offensive load in the absence of consistent production from Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Memphis (-115 ML) has dealt with its own injury woes, particularly with Ja Morant playing in only 16 games this season, but Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 24 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.1% from three-point range over the past seven games and has returned to All-Star form as the anchor on both ends.

For player props, Maxey should dominate usage with potential injury concerns surrounding Embiid and others, making him an excellent target for over 30 points, while Jackson Jr.'s recent hot streak and Memphis' need for him to step up make his points plus rebounds prop enticing.

Can I bet in Missouri with bet365?

Yes — bet365 is fully licensed and operating in Missouri, taking wagers from residents and visitors as long as they are at least 21 years old. The sportsbook entered Missouri following the recent legalization of online betting and offers a seamless experience on both mobile and desktop platforms.

With full-on services in place, players can safely bet on NFL, NBA, NHL, college sports, and more—just as they would with any other regulated sportsbook in the state.

