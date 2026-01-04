bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets Kansas City Chiefs, NBA & NHL

bet365 gives you a boost! Sign up using the bet365 Missouri promo code GOALBET and get $365 in bonus bets for a full slate of sports action.

This Sunday, sports fans can look forward to a packed slate of action across three major leagues. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a divisional NFL showdown at 3:25 PM CT, but just before that, catch the NHL clash between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:00 PM CT.

Also, jump on the NBA matchup featuring the Indiana Pacers against the Orlando Magic at 2:00 PM CT, enjoying a day full of high-stakes competition and excitement.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri bonus code

Create Your Account – Sign up through the secure link and enter GOALBET in the promo code field. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity, prove you’re 21+, and select Missouri as your location. Deposit & Wager – Fund your account with at least $10 and place a qualifying $10 bet on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer. Claim Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll automatically receive $365 in Bonus Bets.

How can you use your bet365 Missouri bonus code today?

NFL—Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, Jan 4, 3:25 PM CT

The Kansas City offense has been producing at a steady clip, putting up close to 22 points per outing with around 222 yards through the air and another 108 on the ground. That output stands well above what Las Vegas has managed, as the Raiders sit near the bottom in several statistical categories. On the defensive side, the Chiefs also hold the edge, surrendering just under 20 points per game compared to the Raiders’ 26-plus average allowed.

Neither team enters in strong form, with both stuck in five-game losing skids, but history favors Kansas City, which has consistently controlled this matchup even when both clubs are struggling. With stronger numbers on both sides of the ball and a proven track record in the rivalry, the more reliable wager leans toward the Chiefs straight up or laying the -5.5 spread. For those anticipating a grind-it-out affair given recent offensive woes, the under on total points could present another angle.

NHL—Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets, Jan 4, 2:00 PM CT

Pittsburgh enters riding a hot streak, winning four of their last five games, including an impressive overtime victory against Detroit on New Year's Day, with Sidney Crosby leading the way with 43 points and the legendary captain continuing to defy Father Time at age 39.

The Blue Jackets have been inconsistent but showed flashes of their potential by winning three of four before dropping their most recent game to New Jersey, and defenseman Zach Werenski has been a revelation with 40 points, including 14 goals from the blue line, making him one of the league's most dynamic two-way players.

The season series is split at one win apiece, with Columbus winning the first meeting 5-4 and Pittsburgh taking the second 4-3, suggesting these teams are evenly matched and capable of high-scoring affairs.

Pittsburgh should be slight road favorites here, given their recent form and superior special teams, though bettors should be cautious laying much with either team as both have been maddeningly inconsistent all season long.

NBA—Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic, Jan 4, 2:00 PM CT

The Pacers enter on a 10-game losing streak and have been decimated by injuries all season, with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton sidelined and unlikely to return anytime soon, leaving them with the league's worst record and little hope beyond draft lottery positioning.

Anthony Black has been sensational for Orlando, averaging 26 points over his last five games, including a career-high 38-point explosion against Denver, providing a dynamic secondary scorer alongside Paolo Banchero, who recently notched a triple-double with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists despite the Magic's painful collapse in Toronto.

The Magic should cruise to an easy road victory here, and laying the short number feels like the smart play against a Pacers team that's completely checked out and playing for ping pong balls.

Responsible Gambling with bet365 in Missouri

Responsible gambling in Missouri is supported through state programs, self‑exclusion options, and free treatment services for individuals and families affected by problem gambling.

Education & Outreach – Casinos and gaming operators are required to promote responsible play and provide information on risks.

Voluntary Self‑Exclusion – Players can ban themselves from casinos and sports wagering platforms, helping prevent harmful behavior.

Treatment Services – The Missouri Division of Behavioral Health funds free outpatient counseling for compulsive gamblers and their families.

Casino Policies – Operators must maintain procedures to detect and prevent problem gambling, including staff training and resource distribution.

More info on bet365 Missouri Bonus Code