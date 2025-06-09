bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for World Cup Qualifiers

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bouses ahead of today's World Cup qualifiers featuring Italy.

The potential FIFA World Cup bids of soccer hotbeds like Italy are in peril again. But that's not the only story from this year's qualifiers. Scroll for today's odds on Europe's many 2026 hopefuls.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites around

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

More U.S. states are legalizing sports betting than ever before. Soccer fans can grab the bonus code offer from bet365 if living in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the easy steps below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Select from bonus offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 offer Register your bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook betting bonus offer The first bet safety net demands a simple cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Those who've picked the safety net offer will be poised to have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first bet. Should their first bet score with a win, safety-net bonus speculators receive the market's full winning payoff, and keep their original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code serves you up with a boosted stake for betting on today's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, featuring the teams of Italy, Croatia, and Norway in bids to berth in the final 48.

Italy's dull sportsbook odds in last round's World Cup qualifier with Norway were worrying. But no one thought Gli Azzurri's real drama would come until later in UEFA's round-robin. Hours later, Norway's stunning 3-0 victory put yet another four-year cycle of Italian football on the rocks. Shouldn't everyone be skeptical of picking Italy to win a qualifier, until proven otherwise?

Once a 10:30 a.m. EST kickoff between Kazakhstan and favored visitor North Macedonia is in the books, Fubo's sports package will follow up with five simultaneous matches at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. While the Belgium versus Wales qualifier will draw the eyes of many federations' supporters instead of just UEFA's, the point-tables point to more pressing crises for several teams today.

Italy is foremost on that list, although bet365's odds of (-2000) on Gli Azzurri defeating Moldova are reassuring. The squad's fortunate draw against lightweights such as Moldova was the reason betting sites had Italy at better than (-200) odds to qualify in the first place. On the other hand, hot-seat manager Luciano Spalletti's team must view every match as a must-win from here on out.

Moldova's soccer is best-known for Sheriff Tiraspol performing in its domestic league. Sheriff Tiraspol isn't really located in Moldova, nor is its infamous "Soviet Cartel" ownership. Moldova's only Sheriff footballer, the keeper Victor Străistari, hasn't gotten into a game yet. The striker Ion Nicolaescu, who is happy when it rains, has bagged double-digit tallies in his recent stint in Holland. Blame Italy's defense - and its desperation - for the molecule-sized betting action on Ion's (+1700) line to score.

Croatia has been to the pinnacle of World Cup competition, but sportsbooks have always kept putting a blue-collar team's style of odds on the Checkered Ones. Croatia draws just a (-125) moneyline and (-1) (+220) spread odds against Czechia, with little consideration to Croatia's #11 world ranking simply towering over the Czechs at #39. Two past meetings between the pair ended in draws.

Czechia stands atop Group L qualifying with nine points. However, the Croatians have two games in hand, putting the Croatians in a similar position to Italy's last Friday. Beat one underdog, and vault into a prime position on the table with easier matches to play. If only that had worked out for Gli Azzurri. Croatia boasts (-200) futures odds to win Group L compared to Czechia's (+187) line.

As for Norway, the Lions can make it four in a row with three relatively-easy points against host Estonia. Norway is bet365's (-1200) favorite to win a potential mismatch on away grounds. Erling Haaland is a powerful (-334) goal scorer pick at bet365, with (+120) prop odds to tally a brace.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.