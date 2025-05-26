bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for CR7 and the Bundesliga Playoff

The bet365 bonus code, GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of the soccer action across Europe.

A tied aggregate score in Germany's two-legged Bundesliga playoff will keep bet365's clients on the edge of their seats today. But those making individual prop bets might look to the Middle East.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Soccer fans can claim bet365 bonus code offer if they are residents of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the steps below to score today's bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for an account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit at least $10 for either bet365 offer The site's first bet safety net offer requires a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you pick the safety net deal and your first wager happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and hold on to your first deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus offer can be used to help place bets on Bundesliga's playoff showdown today, a back leg featuring the top-level veterans of Heidenheim, and the promotion hopefuls of SV Elversberg.

Sunday was the official end of soccer seasons in leagues across Europe. But in a sense, the club soccer world has no offseason at all. The procession of events to determine next year's schedules is ongoing, including Bundesliga's promotion-relegation playoffs reaching a final showdown in Germany today. Elversberg, not the established Bundesliga side from Heidenheim, is the (+130) favorite to win.

It's not strange to see a lower-tier football club draw better odds than a top-level opponent. The twist in SV Elversberg's bet365 odds to break a 2-2 deadlock and win the tie is that Bundesliga 2's team didn't dominate the opening leg at Heidenheim. In fact, FCH is unlucky not to be in the lead.

ESPN+ carries the gala from Elversberg at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, following a tale of two halves in the opening leg. SV Elversberg's up-and-coming striker Fisnik Asllani scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead late in the first half, forcing Heidenheim to roar back with two tallies in less than four minutes in the second frame. Overall, though, Heidenheim appeared to be the more prolific attacking roster, manufacturing many more strikes and shots-on-target both before and after equalizing the score.

Heidenheim might be a more popular back-leg bet if it wasn't trying so many shots. Bundesliga fans are tired of watching the 15th-ranked club whiff on its chances while failing to live up to the promise of last season's top-tier victories. Speculators roll their eyes at FCH's attacks now, giving the team little credit for earned momentum following Thursday's critical comeback on home grounds.

Does the sportsbook believe in Asllani's skills now? Asllani, as noted by Goal Betting, was strangely beneath several less-talented players in individual prop bets to score in the opening bout with a line of only (+200), a jackpot for those who gambled it. On Memorial Day in America, the youngster from Kosovo has improved to tops in the second leg's markets on First Goalscorer and Anytime Goalscorer, at close to even-odds on the second bet. Asllani can afford to buy another vowel from Pat Sajak soon.

Bookmakers are also high on Muhammed Damar of Elversberg, a midfield loan from Hoffenheim with (+200) prop odds to bag in the concluding leg, unsurpassed by any Heidenheim striker.

Most bet365 users don't care about the odds on Saudi Arabia's league. But they care about the odds on Ronaldo. The sportsbook gives Ronaldo's latest club team Al-Nassr powerful (-209) moneyline odds to defeat host Al Fateh in a match available at 2 p.m. EST on Fox Sports. CR7 boasts just as glorious (-200) prop betting odds to score at least one goal, indicative of how Ronaldo has rehabilitated his striking form since beginning the stint in central Eurasia.

Al-Nassr has no prospects of winning the Saudi Pro League at 13 points behind a clinched champion in Al-Ittihad Club going into today's final round. However, Al-Nassr can still finish as high as third, the buzz from which may help boost Team Portugal's odds if they turn to Ronaldo one more time.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.