bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Sign-Up Bonuses for Norway vs Iceland

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in bonuses with the 2025 Women's Euros clash between Norway and Iceland tonight.

Norway is assured of a Group A crown in the Women's European Championship, while Iceland is languishing in the cellar with 0 points and no goals tallied. Is it worth it to pick from Norway's expensive odds in Round 3, or will the table scenario produce a "friendly" in Switzerland?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Continental soccer bettors can claim today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently reside in the legalized U.S. gambling states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Take a minute for the easy steps below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Pick between offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a new bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a first amount of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

In the unlucky event that you lose your first wager, users who have chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in further sports betting bonuses. Should your bet win instead, you receive the winning payoff, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code offers a boosted legal stake for placing bets on today's Women's European Championship kickoffs, including Group A's contest between Norway and underdog Iceland.

A sportsbook's betting lines are often "at odds" with the headlines on a sports season. This year's NBA playoffs, in which the bookmakers steadfastly favored top seeds with fantastic odds while Cinderella stole most of the news leads, was a good example. However, in other scenarios, the sportsbook numbers couldn't do a better job of letting bet365's speculators know what's up.

Today's tale is in the moneylines. Norway could be a chintzy "parlay"-pick over Iceland in context of each national women's team performance at the 2025 Women's Euro thus far. However, the 2-0-0 Norway squad is only drawing (+120) odds to take three points from Iceland (+205), so far a struggling bid with no goals in the tournament, in a bout on Fox Sports at 3 p.m. EST.

Norway isn't perceived as needing the points, and the truth is that the Gresshoppene don't. Norway scored two critical wins over Switzerland and Finland to begin the event, making it a moot point which team wins the Switzerland-Finland game played simultaneously. With half of Norway's offensive output coming from own-goals, Ada Hegerberg's leading line to score is just (+140).

Bookmakers have also considered the history between teams nearly deadlocked in Coca-Cola's points ranking for women's national squads. Norway is only 5-3-4 against Iceland. The sides fought to a pair of draws in Women's Nations League action this spring. It won't be a surprise to see a tight match.

Norway remains a long-shot to win the 2025 Women's Euro at (+2000) futures odds, while Iceland is among four unfortunate teams to have been scratched from bet365's long-term odds already.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.