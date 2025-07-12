bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get a $150 Bonus for Inter Miami on Prime Time Saturday

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in no sweat bets, with Inter Miami and other MLS sides set to clash on Saturday evening.

The matchup of Lionel Messi versus Sam Surridge will captivate MLS speculators in prime time this weekend. But as the league welcomes all footballers back from the CONCACAF Gold Cup, will it be other league contenders who steal the show? Read on for the latest MLS odds at bet365 sportsbook.

Major League Soccer bettors can connect on a hat-trick with today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently live in the U.S. states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Those who've picked the safety net offer will have the sportsbook match their stakes (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first wagers. Should their first bet score with a win, safety-net bonus speculators receive the market's full winning payoff, and keep their first deposit amount.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

The bet365 bonus code offer sets Major League Soccer sharks up with betting funds for picking winners with a free stake on Saturday, starting with bets on Miami, Nashville, and Columbus.

Major League Soccer needed a worldwide story to go with its improved rosters following the Gold Cup. Thanks to one Lionel Messi, the league's got itself a tale to turn pages away from Sunday's world club championship. Messi has set a new MLS record by scoring multiple goals in four consecutive MLS games, sending his proposition odds to Pluto as another kickoff awaits.

Inter Miami hosts Nashville SC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, set to air on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to Major League Soccer's typical stream on Apple TV. Messi is a (-125) bet365 pick to keep at least a single-goal streak going, while Sam Surridge of the visiting Coyotes lags behind both Messi and Miami teammate Luis Suarez with only (+120) goal scoring odds. Miami's pricey (-118) line to win is also based on the Herons' active 14-game unbeaten run against Music City.

FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in another, simultaneous clash of MLS titans on Apple TV. The bet365 odds favor Cincy at a (+120) moneyline to win and build on a slender lead atop the MLS Eastern Conference. However, the Crew has regained its traditionally strong form this summer.

Speaking of games on Apple TV, the Philadelphia Union will host the New York Red Bulls in weird circumstances at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. Philadelphia and New York had a U.S. Open Cup quarter-final scheduled for Wednesday, only for that match to be postponed in bad weather.

Philadelphia's striker Tai Baribo has endured a travel saga overseas in addition to injuries to limit him on the pitch. It's a great break for the Union to have added days to sew its lineup together while slowly working Baribo back in on gamedays, an angle helping Philadelphia's (-125) odds to prevail.

