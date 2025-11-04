bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for UEFA Champions League

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for Liverpool vs Real Madrid at 3 pm ET and PSG vs Bayern Munich at 3 pm ET.

Liverpool is hoping to use this weekend’s win as a catapult to beating a red-hot Real Madrid squad. PSG and Bayern Munich, the top two UCL teams through three matches, square off in the main event.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Let’s kick things off with Liverpool vs Real Madrid from Anfield. The Reds finally got back on solid footing after a 2-0 win in the EPL over the weekend, but they have still lost six of their last eight matches.

Although Liverpool has been remarkable in the Champions League group phase recently (20 wins in the last 22 matches), it is certainly striking to see them as a slight favorite here over Real Madrid, who has won 13 of their last 14 overall. I’m taking Real Madrid (+160) for the outright win.

With strikers like Mo Salah (+130) and Mbappé (-138) on the pitch, going over 3.5 goals (+100) seems likely here. Mbappé, in particular, has netted eight goals in his last 10 matches.

Over on bet365, you’ll find the initial over offering as 2.5 goals (-225), but that juice gives us some optimism in getting to 4+ total. If you want to combine Salah, Mbappé, and over 3.5 goals, you’ll get +693 odds on that Same Game Parlay.

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match serves as the main event, as these are two of five 3-0 squads heading into Matchday 4.

Defending champ PSG powered its way through the first three matches on the strength of netting 13 goals, including seven in its last UCL tilt. Bayern Munich is certainly no slouch, winning 15 straight matches across all competitions. On the season, they are averaging an overwhelming four goals per match!

I like the +260 odds for a draw, as this should be a tightly contested battle. However, the over on 3.5 goals (-110) is my top play, given the offensive prowess we’ll see on both sides. Those four goals per game from Bayern Munich will certainly come in handy, hitting on 10 straight overs, but eight of PSG’s last 10 matches have gone over the total as well.

For goal scorers, I’m rolling with the almighty Harry Kane (+110) and Ousmane Dembele (+110) to find the back of the net.

