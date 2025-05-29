bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Sign-Up Deals For Copa Libertadores Betting

The bet365 sportsbook bonus code GOALBET bet365 offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of this evening's 2025 Copa Libertadores from South America.

The rise of quality in Americas club soccer is about more than Philadelphia, Miami, and Vancouver. South America is the home of burgeoning teams too, showcased in the ongoing Copa Libertadores.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The new bet365 bonus offer is available in the legal soccer betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these steps to claim the bet365 registration bonus deal:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Sign up for your own account with the bonus code GOALBET Place a deposit of $10 or more for either bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

For those with the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code is a ticket to house-money bets on Copa Libertadores action in Happy Hour and in prime time, when the final competitors of Group Stage vie to qualify for the Round of 16.

Not unlike some of Europe's weekday schedules this spring, today's rounds of play in the 2025 Copa Libertadores are poised to begin with some dreadfully one-sided action, then progress into what's expected to be hair-raising outcomes later on. Only the teams of Group E and Group H remain unfinished in the round-robin, making it critical for speculators to look over the standings.

The grounds of Bolivian league representative San Antonio Bulo Bulo might be, as the Sundance Kid put it, "the hotspot of all Bolivia." But the team's odds are ice-cold on visit to the overwhelming (-800) moneyline favorites at Club Olimpia of Paraguay, partly because Group H's eliminated rungs are set in stone already. San Antonio can't accomplish more than finishing third place, while Olimpia plans on revenge for April's upset loss in the matchup, following a terrible last-place effort for El Decano.

The channel beIN SPORTS carries the 6 p.m. EST kickoff from Paraguay, as well as a simultaneous bout between Group H leaders Vélez Sarsfield and Peñarol. It's an Argentina vs Uruguay battle held on the latter Uruguayan side's turf following Vélez Sarsfield's dramatic added-time victory in Round 1. While still not the tightest handicap among Group Stage cappers, the odds are leaps and bounds closer than Group H's other tilt, Peñarol drawing (+115) odds to win a war over knockout seeding.

Leonardo Fernández of Peñarol plays a "Christian Pulisic" role as an attacking midfielder with the bout's best odds to score, drawing a (+200) market at bet365. More ominous for the visiting El Fortin is that four other host-strikers are inspiring more prop bets-wagered than any opposing footballer.

Colo Colo is a (+175) host underdog versus visiting Bucaramanga on beIN SPORTS at 8:30 p.m. EST. Last-place Colo Colo is more likely to play like a (+350) pick, since the team and its federation have a bitter taste in their mouths. Colo Colo had debuted in style when a home-field attendance crush led to tragedy, and eventually a forfeit on April 10. It's been 36 years since the crush at Hillsborough, and you would think organizers would know to allow overflow crowds enough room to spread out by now.

The night's marquee match at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time just so happens to have the most interesting table scenario. Racing Club of Argentina is cast as barely a minus-odds pick against a live underdog of a visitor in Fortaleza of Brazil. Like a Carlsen-Nakamura chess match, there are a couple of ways each manager could approach their team's endgame on as critical of a Group Stage date as it gets.

Racing Club can't fall out of the Round of 16, or lose Group E with a draw. But if the Argentinians lose and finish second, their next matchup could be a harsh one. Fortaleza can claim a point and guarantee qualification into the Round of 16 over Bucaramanga of Colombia. The Brazilian brand additionally has a chance to win Group E with an aggressive game plan … but would be taking a chance on finishing short of a playoff berth. beIN SPORTS brings you the call from Buenos Aires.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

