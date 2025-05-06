bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Pacers-Cavaliers, NBA Playoffs!

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses, for this evening's NBA conference semi-final games, with the Wolves-Warriors clashing.

Cleveland's backcourt is crushing the odds on point-scoring props for Game 2 of the Cavaliers' series with Indiana. But watch for Myles Turner and the Pacers' frontcourt to hit its share of O/U lines.

The Indiana Pacers did more than just upset the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Eastern Conference #4 seed proved a point in Game 1's stunning 121-112 triumph. Donovan Mitchell's night for the #1 seeded Cavaliers paid off another round of point-scoring prop bets at bet365 sportsbook. But it was Indiana's frontcourt that won the battle, Myles Turner leading the way with a double-double as the Pacers produced half of a dozen double-digit scorers in the win.

Indiana's point was made with the Pacers 1-0 series lead. Whether the NBA's oddsmakers believe it's a fluke is another question, at least in the eyes of Las Vegas. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 10-point favorites for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, set to tip off on TNT at 7 p.m. EST tonight. Indiana's bet to win and take a 2-0 series lead is priced at a cheap (+350) odds.

Those betting markets don't just imply that Cleveland's due to win. Given that the Cavs drew about the same moneyline and point-spread numbers for Game 1 prior to Sunday's upset loss, it's almost as if the sportsbook odds were made by people who didn't even hear about Indiana's amazing Game 1.

In fairness to bet365's sports markets, Cleveland's bright odds to bounce back aren't so shallow as to be a mark of the Cavs' overall record by itself. Game 1's stats are genuinely weird, prompting betting sharks to view the score as an anomaly. Indiana's power forwards made a big difference, yet it was the Pacers' fantastic 54% three-point shooting that was responsible for the scoreboard edge. Cleveland shot poorly from the field, but doubled-up Indiana in points in the paint.

Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who scored another double-double for the victorious Pacers in Game 1, is tonight's most popular prop bet to post double-digits in two or more categories. That's some consolation for Pacers fans who wonder what their team must do to get Sin City's attention.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors aren't such unpopular picks to win tonight's late game, though the betting odds imply what a different challenge Golden State has upon visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of its Western Conference semifinal series. The Warriors are (+7) point spread underdogs for the game, despite the Timberwolves having performed as a betting underdog themselves in Round 1. TNT has the call from Target Center at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Minnesota is favored in ways not unlike Cleveland's edge at today's sportsbook. NBA analysts think Golden State is about to deal with far better shooting percentages than the disappointing Houston Rockets produced against Oakland's zone defense. If Cleveland reverts-to-normal from the field, while Minnesota shoots better than Houston did against the Golden State Warriors, then the sportsbook outcome of both Tuesday underdogs falling flat is much more likely to occur.

Today's odds at bet365 make a "statement" of sorts by rating Curry below Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves in payoff lines for point-scoring prop bets. The gauntlet has been thrown down, making bettors pick between the young lion at expensive odds, or the old master in a more generous market.

Whoever you pick, remember one thing. Countless people have lost bets picking against Mr. Curry.

