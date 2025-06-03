bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for the Oranje in Women's Nations League

The latest bet365 bonus code GOALBET gives Women's soccer bettors, just as Germany and Holland's reputations help to create generous underdog picks.

The Netherlands Women's National Team is the zenith of zig-zagging ball possession when on its game. But can Holland live up to its pricey sportsbook odds following an 0-4 loss in Group play?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Get your hands on more of the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Already claimed the bet365 promo? Look into our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 sport bonuses up for grabs.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

UEFA Nations League speculators can score with bet365 bonuses if they're currently residing in the U.S. states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the easy steps below to claim your bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Sign-up for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Place a deposit of at least $10 for either offer Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Within the safety net offer, if your first wager happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to wager on a variety of Women's Nations League action today, as the 2025 Group Stage draws to a conclusion with matches in Vienna, Austria, and Tilburg, Holland.

In some sense, it's a surprise to see Germany favored by a (-264) moneyline to beat Austria today at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Fubo TV. Neither team has anything to play for, with Germany assured of a Women's Nations League semi-final berth and Austria bound for the relegation round. Austria is hosting what could be a sparsely-attended match featuring reserve lineups from both shields.

Germany, however, has put together the best record of any nation in the gala so far. DFB-Frauen is building on a fresh #3 FIFA ranking and making sure that it sticks, having blown away Holland's vaunted Oranje 4-0 in Group Stage on route to what could be a plus-20 goal differential in the round-robin. Germany's lanky 22-year-old midfielder Jule Brand is a revelation on offense.

The bet365 oddsmakers hesitated to put Goal Scorer prop bet odds on the Germany-Austria tilt, even though they did so for other Tuesday matches well ahead of time. That's because Germany is likely to "empty its bench" in basketball terms, while Austria allows rookie strikers to vie for consolation goals even if the underdogs get fatigued defending. Germany's odds to win with a second-choice lineup resemble the betting lines on the USWNT in friendlies against its typical kick-arounds.

The Netherlands Women's National Team is one of the sharpest passing outfits in the game of soccer. When the Netherlands conquered the USA at the most recent Women's World Cup, about two-thirds of the contest was spent by the USWNT watching Holland make zig-zag passes at light speed. But the Oranje's form in 2025's Nations League has declined since a promising 2-2 start against Germany, leading to the 0-4 catastrophe against DFB-Frauen in the rematch.

It calls Holland's (-450) moneyline odds against Scotland (+1000) into question prior to the teams' Group Stage finale, also on Fubo at the same kickoff time as Germany-Austria. Scotland bothered Holland in a one-goal loss during February's prelims, even leading for a time on right-back Emma Lawton's first goal for the Scottish team, which still went on to finish last in an unsuccessful bid. Holland is in almost the same lineup scenario that Germany is in, but maybe against a livelier underdog with something to prove on its way down to League B for the 2026-27 cycle.

In a break from today's Women's Nations League betting trends, clients at bet365 are all-in on the Netherlands scoring a bundle of goals in an outcome exceeding standard goal totals. Picks are balanced on alternative O/U lines such as (3.5), while those who want to pick the standard over-total-goals line of O/U (2.5) for Netherlands-Scotland face miserly odds of (-225).

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.