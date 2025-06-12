bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for MLS and Brazil Serie A

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 or $1000 in bonuses with MLS action, NYCFC vs Atalanta Utd, and Brazilian Serie A on the way.

The bonus code GOALBET from bet365 gives MLS supporters a chance to bet with a sizable sign-up boost on Major League Soccer, starting with tonight's clash between NYC and visiting Atlanta.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The Major League Soccer schedule is sparse as footballers represent their national teams, and clubs prepare for other events. It hasn't stopped NYCFC from welcoming Atlanta United this evening.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

More U.S. states are legalizing sports betting than ever before. Soccer fans can grab the bonus code offer from bet365 if within the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Go with these easy steps to get bet365's promo code offer:

Select from bonus offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 offer Register your bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook betting bonus offer Your first bet safety net demands a simple cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

Those who've picked the safety net offer will be poised to have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first bet. Should their first bet score with a win, safety-net bonus speculators receive the market's full winning payoff, and keep their original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code distributes house money for those just now signing up at the sportsbook, legal stake for picking winners in today's pro and international action in America, Europe, and Brazil.

Yankee Stadium would not be hosting MLS games this week if it weren't for 2026's World Cup coming to North America. Or, at least it wouldn't host any starting-11s. Too many athletes would be missing from MLS lineups due to USA, Mexico, and Canada trying to qualify, made worse by CONCACAF's impending 2025 Gold Cup. What seems a "thin" MLS calendar could be nil in other circumstances.

With the international slate on a brief pause, and more MLS rosters than ever intact as of June, the league is getting a jump on its final round of play before stopping for about a fortnight. New York City Football Club hosts Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium in what promises to be a fun battle tonight at 6:30 p.m. EST, aired on Apple TV. NYCFC is a pricey (-110) pick to prevail in 90:00.

There are no lineup omissions due to other teams and events, but that doesn't mean either side has a fully healthy continent. Malachi Jones is among the strikers missing from New York City's starting lineup. Atlanta United has a comparably-long list of injury cases as the Five Stripes plunge down the conference table at 4-5-8. The steadfastly "standard" (-110) odds on an outcome of Over (2.5) goals reflect NYCFC's new quality, in addition to Atlanta's knack for competing with any combination.

NYC's "team totals" versus Atlanta United could prove attractive to bet365 clients today, considering that the 7-4-6 Pigeons have developed an offense to go with defending that clamps down in the second half. NYCFC scored a point with a comeback and a 2-2 draw with host Nashville at the end of last month, getting a brace from Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf. Wolf is a (+300) pick to eat today.

Other goal-scoring odds on NYC-Atlanta seem to overlook the injuries. Jones (+220) is a more popular pick to score at least one goal than Wolf's aforementioned line after that brace in Music City. Atlanta United's player-props appear more tuned into the visitors' lineup changes, giving Emmanuel Latte Lath the shortest (+175) odds to score. The Pigeons' Alonso Martinez leads all bets at (-110) odds.

Brazil's Serie A is getting back into business with some nice, dry stadiums that will hopefully be well populated by week's end. The currently second-place Cruzeiro and third-place Red Bull Bragantino will perform as (+115) and (+135) moneyline picks against host Vitória and visiting Bahia respectively at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Fanatiz.

Isidro Pitta is a (+160) prop bet to bag for Bragantino, having bragged about four league goals in nine matches so far this campaign. Overall, though, the goal scorer's odds on both Serie A matches are so stingy, barely doing better than (+200) for any forwards in either game, that it's no surprise to see unbalanced action favoring Under (2.5) total goals in each. The message is clear - apart from the regrettable incident against Germany 11 years ago, Brazil's footballers can defend lights-out.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

