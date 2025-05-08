bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Man United & the Championship Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of today's Europa and Conference League semi-finals at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Don't just look to greater Europe for today's best football drama. The English Championship playoff semi-finals are also set to begin, featuring bold sportsbook markets on Bristol City and Sheffield.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

You can score bet365 bonuses if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the simple process below to claim your bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 for either offer Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

Within the safety net offer, if your first wager happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to make house-money picks on today's continental soccer action, including back legs of semi-final soccer bouts on the storied grounds of Man United and Chelsea.

Sportsbooks have made three more English federation shields pricey bets to advance to spring's continental title kickoffs. But there's a Championship playoff semi-final that not only has tighter odds than any bet365 "futures" pick on the Europa League Final, it's got a moneyline market that could surprise those who follow EPL teams and alumni as though they're all the UK has to offer.

Sheffield United, not its semi-final rival Bristol City, has spent a recent stint in the English Premier League. Yet, the oddsmakers of bet365 aren't going the typical route of nodding to a top-level name brand. Bristol is a (+175) pick next to visiting Sheffield's similar odds to win a game prognosticators have given up trying to forecast a winner in. Perhaps the defense-minded Blades could use the old two-legged tactic of playing cautiously on the road, then scoring goals at home. But it's fascinating that Sheffield has whipped Bristol in league play and isn't drawing a winner's line in the playoffs.

Paramount's network of streams will air the Championship's first opening semi-final leg of 2025, set to begin at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Yes, that's the same fateful hour at which UEFA officials almost always choose to start their biggest contests on the continent. However, if England's abroad representatives play to their potential today, Bristol-Sheffield will be a tighter match.

Man United's 3-0 aggregate lead over Athletic Club is a typical sight on scoreboards today. United goes into its back semi-final leg in the Europa League semi-finals needing only a boring, pedestrian bout to advance to the finals, probably to play another English team from Tottenham Hotspur. The bet365 odds on the Red Devils today are way less expensive than they would normally be with the team finally showing strides. You still can't overlook United's attack after its display versus Lyon.

Tottenham's got poor (+150) moneyline odds against Bodø/Glimt compared to United's minus-odds at bet365 sportsbook. But for once this cycle, the Lilywhites have done something right to bring about their weird betting lines. Bookmakers are giving Bodø/Glimt even less of a chance to bounce back from a 3-1 aggregate deficit than Athletic Club's long odds to rally at Old Trafford today. The Lilywhites probably don't need their best lineup, or many goals in the back leg to advance.

Third-tier continental action on the Paramount network includes Chelsea's breeze of a semi-final leg against Djurgården at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's bout also kicks off at 3 p.m. EST, but unlike the other three main spectacles on TV today, the odds are cast so lopsided in favor of England that speculators will only bet on the final winning margin of what's already a 4-1 aggregate edge.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

