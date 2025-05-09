bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for the Liverpool-Arsenal & Barca-Real

Our bet365 bonus code GOALBET gives $150 in bonuses, ahead of a packed weekend of soccer in England, Europe, and on the Major League Soccer pitch.

Friday's odds are tight, while many of Saturday's are one-sided. Are Sunday's soccer odds giving both sides a chance? It depends on whether you look to City Ground … or to a grudge match at Anfield.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Legal soccer bettors in the USA can claim bet365's new bonus offers if they're currently living in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the instructions below to claim a bet365 promo code offer:

Pick from up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for an account using the bonus code GOALBET Produce a deposit sum of at least $10 for either sports betting bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

In case you lose your first wager, having the safety net offer from bet365 would mean that the sportsbook then matches your stake (up to $1,000) in sportsbook betting bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the standard bettor's payoff, and retain your original stake for playing on.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

The bet365 bonus code offers house cash for picking winners and prop bets in several top European leagues this weekend, culminating in a critical clash between Real Madrid and host Barcelona.

Gamblers who like close lines want to get an early start this weekend. Many of bet365's closest handicapped matchups are scheduled to start off 72 hours of league football on the continent, including kickoffs cast with exceptionally tight markets in English Championship, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A. Not a single "favorite" has so much as a (+125) line to prevail.

In between those starts at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time, Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's kickoff with visiting Bologna has almost identical odds on both sides. La Liga's betting markets on Las Palmas and the current underdog Rayo Vallecano are so tightly comparable, Rayo might not be the game's underdog by the time the clubs arrive for a 3 p.m. EST contest on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Then comes Saturday's slate in the Premier League and elsewhere, and the sportsbook's odds go back to putting one team in the driver's seat. Manchester City, Fulham, and Brentford garner minus-odds bets to conquer Southampton, Everton, and Ipswich Town respectively, with the aforementioned Sky Blues drawing a trademark prohibitive (-550) line to splatter the Saints. USA Network broadcasts the Man City-Southampton match, and NBC Peacock airs the other two tilts, all at 10 a.m. EST.

Saturday's main event in the UK has tighter odds to offer. In fact, the Las Vegas and London stats on AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa's clash at 12:30 p.m. EST could even be called controversial. The visiting Villains stand seven points above the Cherries on the Premier League table, having defeated every EPL opponent except Man City since February. Aston Villa's management is making transfer plans already, but striker Ollie Watkins is a leading prop bet to score in a kickoff on NBC Peacock.

Sunday's slate really cranks up the drama. Newcastle and United are thin favorites over Chelsea and West Ham at 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. EST respectively on USA and NBC Peacock. Nottingham Forest is blessed with the Premier League's brightest odds of the day at nearly a (-300) price to beat relegated Leicester City. There's no such easy prediction for Liverpool's grudge match against second-place Arsenal on NBC at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, for which the Reds only boast (+110) odds to win.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have a showdown set to air on ESPN at 10:15 a.m. this Sunday. As for the match's outcome, it will either go down as ordinary, or revelatory, depending on whether Real takes three points from La Liga's leaders. The kickoff represents a final legitimate chance for Los Blancos to challenge FCB for the Spanish title. Real Madrid is four points back after 34 rounds. Barca is a coin-flip betting pick, considered a favorite to win in soccer's three-way moneylines.

It'd be easy to forget about Major League Soccer this weekend, except that North America's schedule is nearly as littered with landmark dates as the federations of Europe. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami visit the Minnesota United for the first time in the latter club's history on Apple TV at 4:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. Philadelphia hosts red-hot Columbus at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same provider.

Vancouver and Los Angeles richly deserve to cap off a packed soccer weekend on Sunday night. The Whitecaps are challenging for a CONCACAF Champions Cup title, mauling Messi's squad 5-2 in aggregate goals to qualify. But the Canadian hosts can't get better than (+100) bet365 odds to vanquish LAFC, the reigning MLS Cup champions. Apple TV has the call at 7 p.m. EST.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

